118 COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County, two hospitalized

As of Monday, April 6, 2020, at 4:45 p.m. Gallatin County has a total of 118 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, two patients in the county are currently hospitalized.

Information on the genders and age ranges of all of our positive cases can be found online provided by the State of Montana here.

All Gallatin County cases consist of community transmission, close contact, and travel related history.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending that people wear face coverings when in public. Some important things to know about those recommendations:

The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain, such as at grocery stores or pharmacies.

Activities in close proximity such as speaking, coughing or sneezing, can spread the virus. Wearing cloth face coverings may prevent people without symptoms from unknowingly spreading the virus.

What should you wear? See the CDC’s factsheet for tips and patterns, or watch this quick video for inspiration!

The cloth face coverings that are recommended are NOT surgical masks or N-95 respirators. These are critical supplies and should be reserved for healthcare workers and other first responders.

surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Face coverings DO NOT replace the need for social distancing or frequent hand washing, which are still essential to slow the spread of COVID-19.

replace the need for social distancing or frequent hand washing, which are still essential to slow the spread of COVID-19. Wearing a cloth face covering is likely a new experience. Make sure you try it on at home and have a good fit. You do not want to be touching or adjusting the cloth face covering while you are out in public. Make sure to remove from the ear or head straps and wash as soon as you get home, then wash your hands.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com .

The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/ .