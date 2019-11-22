119th Brawl of the Wild

Bobcats-Grizzlies slated to clash

EBS STAFF

BOZEMAN – The Montana State University and University of Montana football teams are set to compete for the 119th time in the historic intrastate rivalry on Nov. 23 at MSU’s Bobcat Stadium. Both teams will enter the contest on winning streaks. The Grizzlies have won their last four contests, while the Bobcats have been victorious in their previous three.

The matchup will have conference standing implications as well with UM tied for the conference lead with a record of 6-1. MSU is one game behind and in a deadlock for fourth place sitting at a 5-2 conference record.

The Grizzlies have the upper hand over the Bobcats in the all-time series with 33 more victories, but the Bobcats have won the last three meetings between the two teams.

Montana State, 8-3 overall, has only fallen once at home on the year, while both of the Grizzlies (9-2) defeats have come on the road.

“It’s one of those rivalries that’s not diluted–in Montana you’re one or the other. This is the rivalry,” said Outlaw Partners VP of Sales and Marketing EJ Daws, son of all-American Montana State University defensive end Brad Daws. “There’s a line in the sand. … There is a palpable hatred.”