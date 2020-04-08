120 COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County, one hospitalized

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

GALLATIN COUNTY – As of Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at 4:15 p.m. Gallatin County has a total of 120 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, one patient in the county is currently hospitalized.

Information on the genders and age ranges of all of our positive cases can be found online provided by the State of Montana here.

All Gallatin County cases consist of community transmission, close contact, and travel related history.

With beautiful weather in store for the next couple days in Gallatin County, outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to enjoy our local parks and trail systems, but to do so responsibly. Please consider the following guidelines and comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) social distancing guidelines .

Follow CDC guidelines and avoid spreading the virus to others. Keep a social distance from others. There are many local city, state, and Forest Service trails near Bozeman that offer a variety of outdoor activities. Try to enjoy your outdoor activities alone or with people that live in your home, such as walking, hiking, biking and fishing. These activities can be enjoyed while keeping you at a distance from others. CDC recommends six feet of distance from others.

There are many local city, state, and Forest Service trails near Bozeman that offer a variety of outdoor activities. Try to enjoy your outdoor activities alone or with people that live in your home, such as walking, hiking, biking and fishing. These activities can be enjoyed while keeping you at a distance from others. CDC recommends six feet of distance from others. Avoid high-risk or remote activities. Accidents stemming from high-risk types of activities may require extensive resources. Our local Search and Rescue teams and law enforcement officers are prepared and ready to respond, but could become overloaded if the number of calls increases and the number of available responders decreases. Being responsible outdoors can also help prevent additional burdens on our first responders and healthcare workers.

If possible, avoid traveling to other areas or our small communities to help reduce the risk of potential spread. Avoid times and places of high use. To avoid creating large crowds and groups at popular trails or outdoor areas, spread out to less popular spots, and avoid times of highest use if possible. If an outdoor area is more crowded than anticipated adjust your plans.

Wash your hands, use hand sanitizer and cover coughs with your elbow. Be kind, say hi. Do your part to be kind, say hi or wave hello, respect your fellow humans when you are out on the trail in these challenging times. Share smiles!

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com.

The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/.