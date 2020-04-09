128 COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County, one hospitalized

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

GALLATIN COUNTY — As of Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. Gallatin County has a total of 128 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, one patient in the county is currently hospitalized.

Information on the genders and age ranges of all of our positive cases can be found online provided by the State of Montana here.

All Gallatin County cases consist of community transmission, close contact, and travel related history.

Businesses across Montana remain under restrictions following Governor Steve Bullock’s extension of a directive for on-premise food and beverage services. In Bozeman, two new online resources have become available to support business and provide a new way for communities to support their local economy.

HelpMontana.org

HelpMontana.org offers a way for the community to support participating businesses by purchasing $65 assorted “card packs” of five $15 gift cards to Bozeman restaurants, bars, and retailers. The gift cards total a redeemable value of $75 and can be used now at businesses offering take-out, curbside pickup, or delivery, or can be saved for when normal operations resume.

Employees of participating businesses may promote the sales of card packs by signing up for free at HelpMontana.org and sharing a promo link on their social media or through email. For each card pack sold through their promolink, the employee receives $5 from HelpMontana.org .

About 77% of funds raised through the HelpMontana initiative go directly to local businesses. Employees receive over 7% and the remaining 15% goes towards 3rd party hard costs such as website and transaction fees, shipping, admin support, and order fulfillment. In addition to the sales of gift card packs, donations are also accepted as a way to contribute to local businesses’ need for near-term cash flow.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com .

The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/ .