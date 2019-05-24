$13 million upgrade to Big Sky’s Mountain Village underway

BIG SKY RESORT

Big Sky Resort is investing $13 million in the Mountain Village base area experience. Renovations are currently underway for a modern food hall for the 2019-20 ski season.

All-new cuisine options include sushi flown in fresh from the coasts, a ramen station, a taqueria, stone-fired pizza, specialty coffee and crepe stations, and a deli and grill.

Seating will nearly double with an increase of more than 350 seats. Après ski will be enlivened with new outdoor decks with views of Lone Mountain and an outdoor fireplace.

Improvements to the facility’s lower level include complimentary day-use cubbies, day and seasonal-use lockers, a new changing area and expanding bathroom space by more than 50 percent. Staff locker facilities on the lower level will also be expanded and modernized.

A new public elevator installed in the central core of the building will be available to all, and will be most impactful for recreationists with disabilities.

The renovated common area will also serve as a flexible event venue with a capacity of over 750 people.