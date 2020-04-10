134 Gallatin County COVID-19 cases, one hospitalized

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

GALLATIN COUNTY – As of Friday, April 10, 2020, at 4:10 p.m. Gallatin County has a total of 134 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, one patient in the county is currently hospitalized.

Information on the genders and age ranges of all of our positive cases can be found online provided by the State of Montana here.

All Gallatin County cases consist of community transmission, close contact, and travel related history.

What are the challenges that the faith community faces during a pandemic? Passover, Easter, and the beginning of Ramadan all converge in April 2020, when all most of us can think about is COVID-19.

Rev. Jody McDevitt, co-pastor at Bozeman’s First Presbyterian Church and member of the Gallatin Valley Interfaith Association, shares what our religious communities can do to adapt to our rapidly changing world during this pandemic. Read the full post here .

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com .

The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/ .