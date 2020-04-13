138 COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County, one hospitalized

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

As of Monday, April 13, 2020, at 4 p.m. Gallatin County has a total of 138 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, one patient in the county is currently hospitalized.

Information on the genders and age ranges of all of our positive cases can be found online provided by the State of Montana here.

All Gallatin County cases consist of community transmission, close contact, and travel related history. Your feelings are valid. If you are feeling overwhelmed by anxiety or stress, remember there are resources in our communities that offer help .

The Help Center is available by phone 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 586-3333 for crisis services or at 211 to be connected to resources for food, housing, transportation, financial or other social assistance.

The Crisis Text Line is available 24/7 by texting “MT” to 741-741.

Thrive is now available for free for Montanans for skills related to coping with stress, anxiety and depression. Visit Thrive for Montana for more information.

Western Montana Mental Health Center is offering online/phone therapy from the comfort of your home: call 556-6500 to schedule.

Hope House (585-1130) and Bozeman Health Deaconess Emergency Department (585-1000) are available for Acute Crisis Services. Individuals should call ahead to be directed on any changes to intake procedures.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com .

The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/ .