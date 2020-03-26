14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

GALLATIN COUNTY — As of Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 4:45 p.m. there are 14 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Gallatin County. That brings our total to 38 cases. Of those cases, no patients are hospitalized in the county.

Information on the genders and age ranges of all of our positive cases can be found online provided by the State of Montana here.

All Gallatin County cases consist of community transmission, close contact, and travel related history.

We understand this is an extremely stressful time. To help cope with the anxiety and stress this pandemic is causing. We urge people, when at all possible, to:

Get plenty of rest

Get daily exercise

Eat healthy, well-balanced meals

Reach out to others – while we may be distanced, we are never alone

Take a break from social media and news

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at (406) 548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com. The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/