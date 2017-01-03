Carrie Karuse, left, and Davina Clarke, of Baroque Music Montana, will perform a free concert at the Big Sky Chapel on Monday, Jan. 9. PHOTO COURTESY OF ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

The Arts Council of Big Sky presents an intimate evening of baroque music at the Big Sky Chapel on Monday, Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.

Baroque Music Montana will present a delightful program from the high German baroque, a wonderful way to embark on the new year. The international cast of musicians include a striking pair of violinists, Bozeman’s Carrie Krause and Davina Clarke from London, bolstered by the talented baroque bassoonist Nate Hegleson and lutenist storyteller, John Lenti.

The repertoire will include arrangements of Bach’s “Organ Trios,” Handel’s “Lascia Ch’io Pianga,” and Telemann’s “Gulliver’s Travels.” According to The New York Times, when playing together “[Krause and Clarke] added lively, unobtrusive melodic embellishments and, in the absence of a conductor, interacted meaningfully with their orchestral counterparts.”

Seating for the performance is on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information call the Arts Council of Big Sky at (406) 995-2742 or visit bigskyarts.org.