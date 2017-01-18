MONTANA WILDERNESS ASSOCIATION

This winter Montana Wilderness Association is offering 45 guided hikes—some on snowshoes and others in regular footwear—across some of the state’s most magnificent backcountry.

Now in its 14th season, MWA’s Winter Wilderness Walks program offers hikers of all ages and experience levels an opportunity to participate in a traditional recreation opportunity while enjoying Montana’s quiet beauty and treasured wild places. Winter Wilderness Walks are also a great way to meet new people, explore, and view wildlife in a winter setting.

Below is a detailed list of all the hikes located in the southwest Montana and hosted by MWA’s Madison-Gallatin Chapter.

Cascade Creek to Lava Lake

Date: Saturday, Jan. 28

Nearest town: Bozeman

Public land management: Custer Gallatin National Forest

Distance (round trip): 6 miles

Difficulty: Strenuous

Elevation gain: 1,600 feet

Leaders: Tom Ross and Bob Bayley

Description: This hike in the northern end of Gallatin Canyon follows a rocky and sometimes steep wooded trail into the Lee Metcalf Wilderness Area to an alpine lake located below Jumbo and Table mountains. The trail is mostly shaded, so dress in layers and bring winter hiking boots in case the conditions are not suitable for snowshoes. Bring water and food, and plan on having lunch beside the frozen lake. The hike should take about five hours.

Lick Creek Loop

Date: Saturday, Feb. 4

Nearest town: Bozeman

Public land management: Custer Gallatin National Forest

Distance (round trip): 4.5 miles

Difficulty: Moderate

Elevation gain: 800 feet

Leaders: Kenneth Hapner and Ron Brekke

Description: The trailhead for the Lick Creek Loop hike is located 8 miles up Hyalite Canyon

Road. This hike snakes mostly east through both open and dense forest on a gradual climb with spectacular views of surrounding mountains. We’ll keep an eye out for the tracks of snowshoe hares, weasels, fox, deer, elk and maybe even a large cat. It’s difficult to predict snow conditions, so dress for the weather in layers. Bring lunch, water, snacks, sunglasses and a yearning for the smells, sights and sounds of the winter forest.

Mill Creek

Date: Saturday, Feb. 11

Nearest town: Ennis

Public land management: Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest

Distance (round trip): 6 miles

Difficulty: Moderately strenuous

Elevation Gain: 1,400 feet

Leaders: Bob Bayley and Tom Ross

Description: Our destination is a wild, roadless and remote parcel of land in the Madison Range accessed by a trailhead near Mill Creek, a tributary of Jack Creek. If conditions are favorable, we’ll enjoy spectacular views of Lone Peak and Fan Mountain as we climb through moderately steep terrain on a seldom-used trail.

Climbing Snowbank

Date: Saturday, Feb. 18

Nearest town: Emigrant

Public land management: Custer Gallatin National Forest

Distance (round trip): 6 miles

Difficulty: Moderately strenuous

Elevation gain: 950 feet

Leaders: Roger Jenkins and Susie McDonald

Description: A steady—but not steep—climb up the Mill Creek drainage in the Absaroka Range, this hike offers sweeping views of the Mill Creek Valley, the Bridger Range and the depths of the Absaroka Range.

The Hogback

Date: Saturday, March 18

Nearest Town: Livingston

Public land management: Custer Gallatin National Forest, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation

Distance (round trip): 8 miles

Difficulty: Strenuous

Elevation gain: 1,000 feet

Leaders: Karen Williams and Roger Breeding

Description: This hike follows the spine of a hogback ridge that runs east-west from the Trail Creek area to Paradise Valley, with great views of the Gallatins to the west and the Absarokas to the east. Since this trail traverses a considerable amount of bedrock, its surface is rocky, uneven and not commonly snow-covered. It can generally be hiked (rather than snowshoed) from mid- to late-March. This is a great early spring hike, but with significant elevation gain.

All outings are free and open to the public, but participants need to preregister online. MWA will provide snowshoes for participants if necessary.

To download the complete 2017 Winter Wilderness Walks schedule and preregister for a walk, visit wildmontana.org/walks.