2019 Gift & Gear Guide

The Hestra Wakayama Mitt will take you from the slopes to the city streets with style. This retro inspired mitten is made entirely of impregnated cowhide. Insulated with G-loft polyester, this mitt will provide warmth in cold conditions. It features a removable Wool Terry lining and paracord wrist adjustment.
$170
Patagonia Macro Puff Hoody
Looking for the ultimate ultralight puffy, the Patagonia Marco Puff is made of recycled nylon ripstop and is water resistant and windproof. The fill is a revolutionary high
loft PlumaFill insulation and replicates the structure of down in a continuous synthetic insulation material, offering exceptional warmth with the packability of down and the warm- when-wet performance of synthetic insulation. The hood is helmet– compatible, and offers custom fit for optimal warmth and protection. It features two handwarmer and one external left- chest zippered pockets, two internal drop- in pockets and packs into supplied stuffsack. All this at under one pound.
$399
BCA T3 Rescue Package
The Grizzly Creek hunting folder from Benchmade knives will be a The T3 Avalanche Rescue package is a smart purchase for those looking to gear up for their first backcountry experience, or experienced backcountry travelers wanting to replace their old outdated equipment. This Backcountry Access 3 part package comes with the industry-leading Tracker3 avalanche transceiver, extendable B-1 EXT avalanche shovel, and quick deploying Stealth 270 avalanche probe. The package comes with a discounted price from purchasing these item individually.
$420
Custom Ski Boots
Just like building a home, skiing starts with a strong foundation— your feet. Arguably the most important piece of gear, ski boots are what connect you to your skis. Custom ski boots maximize power to the edge, provide greater warmth and comfort, and are the quickest way to improve your skiing experience. Your Grizzly boot fitter will choose from Dalbello, Lange, Rossignol, Salomon, Nordica, Tecnica, Scarpa or Dynafit boots to perfectly match your foot shape. Custom orthotics, custom boot liners and battery- powered boot heaters complete the custom fitting experience. It is truly comfort and performance in a single package.
This board is designed to slay the entire mountain top to bottom. Every home cook appreciates the value in a great roasting pan, especially over the holidays! The Le Creuset roasts meats and vegetables to perfection, ensuring a family get together without any arguments (well, maybe not that!).
$160
Riedel Amadeo Decanter and Veritas Glasses
The Riedel line of decanters and glassware pair well as a gift with the roasting pan and allow guests to keep the wine flowing during those stressful holiday moments. The Veritas glasses are versatile and are appropriate for multiple wine varieties.
Tucked up against the North Bridger Mountains north of Bozeman in the Shields Valley, the North Bridger Bison Ranch provides legitimately local, grassfed, grass-finished, humanely field-harvested bison meat. Started by Matt and Sarah Skoglund and their two young children in 2018, North Bridger Bison is a truly game-changing arrival for local and sustainable food. Their bison live outside, year-round, grazing a diverse array of grasses and forbs on the ranch.
And when it comes time for harvesting an animal for meat, the Skoglunds don’t ship their animals to a far-away slaughterhouse. Instead, they field-harvest their bison on the ranch in the pasture the bison are currently grazing. No stress for the animal, no stress in the meat. The result? Bison meat that is truly as delicious, tender, and healthy as you’ll ever taste. It’s simply on another level. Buy local, eat local, do your body and your taste buds a favor and reserve your quarter of North Bridger Bison meat today.
BIG SKY AND MONTANA QUARTER CUTS
North Bridger Bison currently sells “bison quarters” direct to customers, and they offer two different cut options: the Montana Cut and the Big Sky Cut. Both cut options include your classic ribeyes, t-bones, porterhouses, top sirloin steaks, and ground bison (which has nothing added and is 100% from your North Bridger Bison animal). The difference between the two is that the Big Sky Cut includes a round roast and a rump roast and less ground bison, whereas the Montana Cut includes more ground bison and no roasts. You can’t go wrong with either!
Once you reserve your quarter on the North Bridger Bison website, the Skoglunds take care of everything for you, including free delivery to the Big Sky area, and they include you in the process along the way – sending photos, e-mails, etc. – as connecting people to where their food comes from is part of their mission.
Big Sky has been yearning for something like this for a while, and the Skoglund family and North Bridger Bison are a wonderful and unique addition to our local food options. Reserve your quarter today!
Cast Iron Seared Local Bison Ribeye With Brussels Sprouts & Homestyle Mashed Potatoes
INGREDIENTS Serves Four
Two North Bridger Bison Ribeye Steaks
Brussels Sprouts
Red Skin Potatoes
Oil
Milk
Butter
Salt
Pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Allow the ribeyes to come to room temperature and dry them thoroughly with paper towels (this makes for a better sear).
2. Slice the Brussels sprouts lengthwise and begin sautéing in a pan. You can add a little white wine and garlic, but make sure you cook the wine off so you can brown and caramelize the outside of the sprouts.
3. With the skin on, cut the potatoes into small chunks and then add to a pot of cold water. Turn the pot on and bring to a boil.
4. Begin heating a cast iron skillet.
5. Once the potatoes are tender (test with a fork), drain them, return them to the pot, add a generous amount of butter, milk, salt, and pepper, and mash them by hand. Do not use an electric mixer; let them be a little chunky.
6. When the cast iron skillet is hot, add some oil. The oil should smoke. Generously salt and pepper both sides of the ribeyes and place them in the skillet. Sear each side for two minutes.
7. Remove the ribeyes from the skillet when they are just below medium rare. Place them on a wire cooling rack over a plate and let them rest for 5-10 minutes.
8. Slice the ribeyes – and put the meat, potatoes, and sprouts on plates and enjoy!
Give the gift that warms your loved ones up from the inside out! Far Is your favorite armchair looking a little chilly this winter? This stylish Envie Throw by Seek & Swoon can offer you a stylish piece to dress up your favorite piece of furniture. Better yet, drape it over you and loved one for a movie night. A great decoration and a heavy blanket for a cold winter eve? Yep. Available in several patterns, this throw is a great holiday gift whether you are shopping for a family member or a little self love.
This truly one-of-a-kind mug, made by Hustle & Throw, is a best seller for Tart Boutique here in Big Sky, for two obvious and good reasons: It offers a high-quality ceramic mug for coffee and tea, while also distinctly differentiating you from other coffee drinkers in the office.
Your shopping journey begins at Shelly Bermont Fine Jewelry located in Big Sky’s Meadow Village Center, where you will find pieces fitting for everyone’s budget. Like Big Sky, the store offers a lovely variety, something for everyone. Shelly and her staff make each visitor feel welcome and help her (or him!) discover what works, both design- and price-wise.
The store itself is warm and inviting. Its cases offer a tempting array of Shelly’s artistry: everything from sparkling diamonds and precious metals to rare turquoise and other earthy exotics in every hue imaginable. Although she loves them all, her specialty is working with Tahitian and South Sea pearls. From classic strands to more casual pieces knotted on unique shades of leather, she has become the go-to for all things pearl.
Visit Shelly Bermont Fine Jewelry, Monday through Saturday 11am to 6pm, or schedule an appointment or party for a private showing.
Now available in Montana from SAV Digital Environments, offering one-on-one demonstrations, this is Phantom Reactor by Devialet (also available in matte black), a new breed of wireless speaker. By stretching size and performance beyond reasonable limits, Devialet engineers have brought to life the only ultra-compact home sound system capable of delivering high fidelity and physical impact. You won’t know what hit you! Contact Scott at 406-580-4890 to learn more or for a personal demo.
Take a moment for a little self love, and stop into Lotus Pad, where you can pick up a few yummy sauces. Fire up the Wok at home, or gift them to a friend. Try the Crying Tiger marinade, an aromatic spicy paste can be used for grilling meat, seafood, tofu or veggie kabobs. Or maybe a little cool freshness with the Mint Vinaigrette for salad--it’s also great as a marinade for chicken, seafood and grilled veggies. Finally, the not-so-humble Peanut sauce, which you can use as a condiment or in an equal parts mix with the Mint Vinaigrette for an epic Thai noodle salad.
Land is an excellent component of a diverse investment portfolio and provides a wonderful place for families and friends to gather. A connection to the land can be good for your soul and increase your quality of life. This holiday season commit to putting down the electronics and focus on quality time, American heritage, and wide-open spaces from coast to coast. The 480± acres of the Dancing Bear Ranch are strategically located between Ennis and Big Sky, Montana. This ranch is a private mountain retreat perfect for an active family that loves skiing, hunting, fly fishing, mountain biking and hiking. Invest and Enjoy!
This two-in-one style jacket brings a lot more to the table than just Every guy has a closet full of flannel shirts, but this
style piece from Jachs (NYC) is a conversation starter. The brushed stretch material offers a comfortable, cold weather button down that can be worn around the winter holidays and all the way through early spring. Made with 98 percent cotton and 2 percent spandex, this piece offers a comfortable fit with a unique Jacquard print that’s a no- brainer this season.
$99
Beltology - Diffuser Belt
This belt is the perfect synthesis of comfort and style. The Diffuser Belt features a signature woven design, practically rattlesnake-esque, eliminating the need for traditional belt holes. This can offer you varying comfort throughout the year whether you’re sporting a beach body or a post Thanksgiving meal body. The sleek Diffuser Belts are also equipped with a brushed nickel buckle.
$95
Jachs – Denim Stretch Flannel Lined Shirt Jacket
Listen, we live in Montana, and everybody living here knows that a solid cold weather piece in the wardrobe
is essential. You’ll find exactly that with this versatile shirt jacket. With a resilient denim fabric encasing a soft flannel lining, you can rely on this piece whether you are out in harsh weather or headed to a social event. For the NY commuter or the Montana native, the denim stretch flannel lined shirt jacket is a winter must for the practical, yet stylish, gentleman.
Backpack Bars are packable nutrition bars for active dogs
on the go. These premium trail treats are great for hiking, backpacking, and river trips when your dog needs extra fuel but you don’t want to pack a bowl and bulky bag of kibble. Co-founded by a Bozeman veterinarian, Otis Outside bakes Backpack Bars in small batches with healthy ingredients like whole grains, omega-3 rich fish oil, and energy-dense peanut butter and egg.
Oxygen Plus offers portable supplemental oxygen in three sizes: the O+ Mini, O+ Skinni and O+ Biggi. Containing 95 percent oxygen-enriched air, the Biggi holds more than 180 breaths, the Skinni holds more than 50, and the Mini will give you at least 20.
Whether you’re flying to Montana from sea level to enjoy Big Sky Resort’s plethora of ski terrain or logging tram laps; looking for an extra boost at the office after your morning coffee wears off; or recovering recovering from a late night out, three to five inhalations of the aerosol-like canister will turn your day around.
The product is for more than just altitude and beneficial to everyone. If you do live in the mountains full time, consider throwing an O+ Mini can in your pack for the next backcountry ski tour. While your buddies are heaving after skinning up 2,000 feet of vertical, a few blasts of oxygen will give them the impression you spent all off-season in training.
Crooked Fox is the recipient of multiple awards, and most recently the 2019 Gold Medal Winner of Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America’s tasting competition. Try one glass of this bourbon and it isn’t hard to see why.
This bourbon whiskey has a smooth finish and an amazing flavor that goes down light and can be sipped on the rocks or mixed. The flavor is such a good balance of smoked maple, vanilla, nutmeg and oak, that it also works well for flavoring in holiday dessert recipes that call for boozy ingredients.
Crooked Fox is best enjoyed as a sipping whiskey and you will taste the distiller’s dedication to selecting only the best barrels to be bottled after it is matured in wooden casks.
Whether you are you looking for a gift for the whiskey connoisseur, or for a favor to bring to your holiday parties; Crooked Fox is the perfect spirit to add to your gift-shopping or personal wish list.
Check your local liquor store for availability and pricing, crookedfox.com
Based in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, the winery owners also have a home in Big Sky and have been visiting the area with their family for many years. This limited production collection features Montana artists on the labels and proceeds from the sale of these wines support Montana river charities. Available locally at Roxy’s, The Hungry Moose, The Cave, The Wine Gallery and Montana Spirits & Wine.
BuzzTallz, ready to drink mixed cocktails, are the perfect reward after a day of skiing, hiking, biking or fishing and are easy to transport in your pack. These single serve cocktails have all of the ingredients, including the alcohol, so they’re great for on the go and ready to drink when you’re ready to refresh. Owned and founded by Merrilee Kick, a part time Montana resident, BuzzTallz are available in six refreshing flavors: Lotta Collada, Horchata, Lime ‘Rita, Ruby Red Grapefruit, Chocolate Tease and Stiff Lemonade.
Born in the mountains of Chamonix, Dynastar’s new Menace Proto Factory ski was inspired by F-Team pro rider Richard Permin, who knows a thing or two about charging big lines. These fall line seeking missiles boast a wood core and full sidewall construction with a stout 118 centimeters underfoot. The tip and tail rocker give the ski a playful, responsive feel blending the perfect balance of lightness, agility and power. Built to handle the deepest days and most challenging terrain, the Menace Proto Factory is available in 180 cm and 189 cm lengths.
Aspen-based Corbeaux has an all-season winner in the Chinook Hoody, This midlayer gear is extremely versatile for pursuits like skiing or mountain biking in windy conditions and cooler weather. Built by hand in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and made from a peached recycled polyester fabric, the hoody breathes well, dries quickly and is incredibly soft and comfortable. You don’t even need to wear it with a baselayer. The thin hood fits easily under a helmet and the high neck offers supreme protection from the wind. The slightly loose cut drapes nicely allowing unrestricted movement, and watch holes and thumb holes are the icing on the cake.
Seattle-based Outdoor Research has quietly established themselves as a leader in the snowsports industry and they have developed a sterling reputation among gear junkies over the years. Their Refuge Air Hooded Jacket is one of those essential items that will keep you warm when you need it and rapidly move moisture the moment you start to sweat. Each Refuge piece is also amplified by ActiveTemp, another thermo-regulating technology that keeps you cool, dry, and comfortable during high-exertion activities. Water-resistant and built to endure harsh climates, the Refuge Hooded Jacket combines the best of weather protective ruggedness with lightweight compressibility that packs into its own pocket.
Chef Eduardo Garcia is as much an outdoorsman as he is a chef, earning genuine celebrity for world-class skills in both domains. His “YETI Presents: Hungry Life” video series, chronicling his ventures as a hunter, gatherer, adventurer and chef has racked up millions of views and fans, if you needed any proof. President, CEO and co-founder of Montanan Mex, a unique line of tasty and organic sauces, spices and oils, Garcia injects his passion for cuisine into the recipes behind each and every condiment. With the “All the Goodies Box” you get everything you’ll need to bring some serious Montana Mex flavor to your dishes.
Each scoop of Athletic Greens supplement boasts 75 ingredients, sourced from real food, in the unique formula. That’s 75 ingredients, including probiotics and digestive enzymes, helping you with nervous and immune system support, digestion, gut and liver support, energy production and storage, hormone, neural and adaptogen support, and healthy aging. No GMO’s, herbicides, harmful chemicals, artificial colors, artificial flavors, preservatives, artificial sweeteners, added sugar, pesticides, wheat, dairy, gluten, corn, lactose, sucrose, dextrose, egg, yeast, peanuts or animal products means its for everyone. No-brainer, right?
Listen, your ancestors didn’t have to hail from Bavaria to understand why a good hefeweizen is always well received. The crisp, wheat-y goodness of this central European style of suds is now at your fingertips with Craft a Brew’s Hefeweizen & Sour Brew Kit. Each silky smooth sip will be rich with tastes of citrus, clove and banana, making this a real-deal German-style wheat beer. Not your thing? Craft a Brew has nearly 25 varieties of beer, along with wine, cider and kombucha kits.
Wyoming Whiskey Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey has what you need in your Greater Yellowstone brown liquor—a dark amber color, a floral nose with hints of vanilla bean and caramel pudding, a baked spices and browned butter palate, a light and smooth mouthfeel of vanilla and cinnamon with hints of mint, and a medium length finish with a touch of toffee. Wow. Light up your fire, and pour a glass from our neighbors to the south.
Netflix’s MeatEater has transcended the lines of television, fostering a modern community of hunting enthusiasts and attracting new devotees hunting had previously failed to for decades. The brand is incredibly diverse in its media—and that includes “The MeatEater Fish and Game Cookbook: Recipes and Techniques for Every Hunter and Angler.” Authored by the star of the show, Steven Rinella, you’ll learn from the master how to prepare and then cook—with gourmet flair, mind you—just about every game animal and fish available in the Greater Yellowstone, among other locales.
MSR’s Lightning Ascent Snowshoes are lightweight, durable snowshoes that are ideal for winter hiking and backpacking in mountainous terrain. They’re designed with a unique 360-degree traction system that allows you to walk up slopes or laterally traverse without losing grip. The Lightning Ascents were the first snowshoes to integrate serrated crampons directly into the snowshoe frame, in addition to more conventional crampon placements under the ball of the foot and the heel. Lightning Ascents revolutionized snowshoe design when the first came out about 10 years ago by significantly improving the amount of traction that snowshoes could provide on icy trails and mountainsides. The serrated frame and lateral supports also prevented something called “snowballing” which occurs when snow and ice clump up in crampon teeth. Ascent’s latest version of snowshoes continues to set the industry gold standard.
Simplified and streamlined yet outfitted with all the features needed for fast, accurate searches in the event of a slide, the Black Diamond Recon BT avalanche beacon features Bluetooth capabilities, and a housing with soft-touch contact points for improved handling. The beacon’s Bluetooth connection allows you to manage settings and software updates from your smartphone via the PIEPS mobile app. With a 60-meter circular range and three antennas for pinpoint search accuracy, the Recon BT is a perfect gift for the serious back-country adventurer in your life. The included harness-style carrying pouch provides streamlined storage and fast removal for beacon practice and emergency response.
From one-lap dawn patrols to multi-day backcountry
adventures, the Black Diamond Ascension Nylon STS Skins have gained a reputation over the years for their effectiveness and durability. While Black Diamond does make skins with a mohair blend mix, the reliability of the pure nylon Ascension has stood the test of time and continues to be one of the most popular options on the skin track. The latest model continues to offer standard-setting traction on the uphill with efficient glide thanks to redesigned plush material, which is now 20 percent lighter and more packable than previous versions. The Ascension Nylon STS Skins feature patented STS tail attachment system, providing up to 10 cm of adjustability for using with different skis in your quiver or for easy tensioning. The adjustable tip loop also accommodates a wide range of modern ski tip shapes. These bad boys will arrive pre-trimmed with bikini-style tail for reduced drag and weight.
As the absolute lightest insulated air sleeping pad available, the Therm- a-rest NeoAir UberLite set a new standard for ultralight comfort for thru hikers, summertime alpinists and ounce counters. The Triangular Core Matrix offers the best warmth-to-weight ratio of any air sleeping pad construction, creating a 2.3 R-value for this featherweight accessory. The construction gives the 2.5 inch thick pad superior stability, boasting the most inches of weld for maximum camp comfort. The high-performance WingLock valve allows the pad to inflate three times faster than previous models thanks to a larger opening and one-way inflation.Weighing only 12 ounces, the ultralight pad also includes a breath-saving pump sack, compact stuff sack the size of a beer can and field repair kit.
NEW TEXT HERE silhouette that is narrower at its base and wider up “A Million Acres: Montana Writers Reflect on Land and Open Space” is more than just a coffee table book—it’s a tome dedicated to stories from Montana as told by some of the state’s best contemporary writers through essays, memoirs and short stories. The book also includes 28 gorgeous photos of Montana’s abundant landscapes, bringing additional gravity to already powerful works.
See your local bookstore for availability and pricing
GIFT & GEAR GUIDE | FASHION-FORWARD
If you lived through last year’s polar vortex, you know getting your headwear right is critical to surviving the elements here in southwest Montana. Cue the Outdoor Research Yukon Cap, made with waxed canvas and diamond-quilted lining— your head will stay nice and insulated, and buttoned earflaps can provide extra warmth when necessary. It might not be the Yukon, but Montana is pretty cold. Use your head, and purchase one of the three color options.
Hailed a jogger that’s as perfect for the living room as the local taproom, Toad&Co’s Men’s Epiq Jogger is made from a beautiful synthesis of hemp and organic cotton, rendering them as comfortable as they are stylish. Moisture wicking, anti-odor and complete with four pockets, rib cuffs, draw strings and a rib elastic waistband, go out and conquer in confidence with these bad boys. Available in “Beetle” and “Iron Throne Vintage Wash” for any Game of Thrones fans out there.
Made with 100 percent recycled polyester fleece, the Patagonia Men’s Better Sweater Fleece Shirt Jacket is truly as advertised: better. With a sweater-knit face, fleece interior, heathered yarns, full-length button-front placket, front and hand warming pockets, and dyed with a method that reduces water, energy and dyestuff needs, the Better Sweater Fleece Shirt Jacket is sure to please anyone looking to stay stylish while making an environmental impact, and be sure to check out all four color options.
Happy Socks uped the footwear ante this Christmas season through a collaboration with Macaulay Culkin. That’s right, Kevin from “Home Alone,” among other roles. Culkin helped to design a set of “Naughty or Nice” socks, perfect for the family rebel, black sheep, or anyone, really, with two feet and a love for the holidays. Get the gift box to collect all three designs.
Made with a versatile Merino blend, the Royal Robbins Women’s Highlands Travel Scarf includes five buttons and buttonholes for six different styling options. This one- size-fits-all piece is naturally odor fighting due to the non-mulesed Merino, and can be worn time and time again with no one knowing it’s the same piece. Savvy.
Old school and obviously cozy, Toad&Co’s Hutton Sherpa Jacket is perfect for any Big Sky fashionista. Made from warm, insulating wool and recycled polyester, this item also sports both front and hand pockets and elastic cuffs for optimal fits. Available in “Salt” and “Rose Dawn,” perfect for those with preferred palettes.
When it comes to staying warm and fashionable simultaneously, turn to the Swedes for advice. This includes the company Skhoop, “The Original Skirt Company,” and their garment The Doris, a long, insulated vest available in “Sweet Red,” “Blue Surf ” and “Green Tea.” A fun take on their best-selling Debbie Vest, this hooded vest—complete with two zippered front pockets, a lycra-piping around the hood and armholes, a 100 percent nylon shell, a rear waistline elastic for a snug fit, and with dirt and moisture wicking tech—is a must have for the Big Sky wardrobe.
Sometimes, when biking, you just want to communicate with your partner or even on a call without screaming over the whizz of gears and the rush of wind. That’s where Sena’s R1 Evo comes into play, the only cycling helmet on the market with a voice-activated feature to access an intercom feature that automatically blocks out wind and white noises. The helmet also has Bluetooth capabilities and a tailgating system to stay ever visible. Need any other proof this helmet goes above and beyond?
You got boots? Ski boots? Hiking boots? Fishing boots? We thought so, and we bet they get wet. Developed utilizing wind science principles, the DryGuy Travel Dry DX is here to get them dry—and, in some instances, before you even get back to your house or cabin. Simply plug them into a home or car outlet, and let them get to work in getting those suckers dry, from heel to toe box.
Here in the Greater Yellowstone, the family photog isn’t simply walking down the beach and snapping shots of the surf. Nay, they’re climbing mountains, ripping hills and generally being a Rock Mountain beast. Get them Pelican’s S130 Sport
Camera Backpack, complete with a crushproof, watertight laptop case, a divider pack for cameras and lenses, a pressure equalization valve, 25 liters of top storage, and a watertight to 1 meter for 30 minutes o-ring gasket, among other features.
Ladies and gentlemen, introducing the Suunto 9 Baro GPS
watch, one of the most high-tech pieces of wrist wear in the game. Designed for tough conditions, the Suunto 9 offers 120 intelligent GPS hours per charge, integrated wrist based heart rate, and a waypoint breadcrumb feature, all packaged into a sleek design that5 makes it A-OK for everyday use. This is only scratching the surface—the Suunto 9’s features extend far beyond the imagination. Available in a variety of colors, including a custom palette.
What’s an outdoor adventure with solid food and drink to accompany it? Make sure that happens with a Pelican Dayventure Backpack Cooler. Pretty self explanatory, and with a dedicated cooler compartment with a leak resistant zipper—a perfect fit for a sixer. With a water resistant, tear proof shell, and high-density closed cell foam for optimal insulation, among other features, your food will stay safe for that coveted summit lunch. Available in “Light Gray” and “Coyote.”
Perfect for executives and leisure travelers who want to get to their destination in style, on time and without the hassle of commercial airline travel. By purchasing this jet card, you buy airtime for the traveler on your list and they can use the flight hours as they need them. Generation Jets is the leading private aviation provider in the Northwest and offers a boutique, luxury travel experience for even the most discerning frequent flyers.
For the adventure seeker on your list, a trip with Boundary Expeditions on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River is a once in a lifetime experience, a bucket list item for many! This first class whitewater float trip, known for its scenic beauty and crystal clear water offers opportunities for fishing, hiking, hot springs and more. The trip includes high end camp accommodations, all meals, world class fly fishing, hiking, unrivaled scenic views and a lifetime of memories.
Exploring Yellowstone National Park on a snowmobile is an experience unlike any other. For the thrill seeker on your list, this package provides you with everything you need for the adventure of your life! Experience the majestic scenery & wildlife, all while feeling like you have the whole Park to yourself.
This package includes lodging at one of our West Yellowstone hotels or cabins, and a guided Snowmobile Tour to Old Faithful!