2019 Gift & Gear Guide

GIFT & GEAR GUIDE | LOCAL BUSINESSES

Grizzly Outfitters Ski & Backcountry Sports

Hestra Wakayama Mitten The Hestra Wakayama Mitt will take you from the slopes to the city

streets with style. This retro inspired mitten is made entirely of

impregnated cowhide. Insulated with G-loft polyester, this mitt will

provide warmth in cold conditions. It features a removable Wool

Terry lining and paracord wrist adjustment. $170

Patagonia Macro Puff Hoody Looking for the ultimate ultralight puffy, the Patagonia Marco

Puff is made of recycled nylon ripstop and is water resistant

and windproof. The fill is a revolutionary high loft PlumaFill

insulation and replicates the structure of down in a

continuous synthetic insulation material, offering exceptional

warmth with the packability of down and the warm- when-wet

performance of synthetic insulation. The hood is helmet–

compatible, and offers custom fit for optimal warmth and

protection. It features two handwarmer and one external left-

chest zippered pockets, two internal drop- in pockets and

packs into supplied stuffsack. All this at under one pound. $399

BCA T3 Rescue Package The Grizzly Creek hunting folder from Benchmade knives will be a

The T3 Avalanche Rescue package is a smart purchase for those

looking to gear up for their first backcountry experience, or

experienced backcountry travelers wanting to replace their old

outdated equipment. This Backcountry Access 3 part package

comes with the industry-leading Tracker3 avalanche transceiver,

extendable B-1 EXT avalanche shovel, and quick deploying Stealth

270 avalanche probe. The package comes with a discounted price

from purchasing these item individually. $420

Custom Ski Boots Just like building a home, skiing starts with a strong foundation—

your feet. Arguably the most important piece of gear, ski boots

are what connect you to your skis. Custom ski boots maximize

power to the edge, provide greater warmth and comfort, and are

the quickest way to improve your skiing experience. Your Grizzly

boot fitter will choose from Dalbello, Lange, Rossignol, Salomon,

Nordica, Tecnica, Scarpa or Dynafit boots to perfectly match your

foot shape. Custom orthotics, custom boot liners and battery-

powered boot heaters complete the custom fitting experience. It

is truly comfort and performance in a single package. $500-$1,500

11 Lone Peak Drive #101, Big Sky | www.grizzlyoutfitters.com | 406-995-2939

Ace Hardware Big Sky

Le Creuset Stainless Steel

Roasting Pan with Rack This board is designed to slay the entire mountain top to bottom.

Every home cook appreciates the value in a great roasting pan,

especially over the holidays! The Le Creuset roasts meats and

vegetables to perfection, ensuring a family get together without

any arguments (well, maybe not that!). $160

Riedel Amadeo Decanter and

Veritas Glasses The Riedel line of decanters and glassware pair well as a gift with

the roasting pan and allow guests to keep the wine flowing during

those stressful holiday moments. The Veritas glasses are versatile

and are appropriate for multiple wine varieties. $35/per glass

1565 Lone Mountain Trail, Big Sky | www.acebigskytools.com | 406-587-1707

Northern Bridger Bison

Tucked up against the North Bridger Mountains north of Bozeman in the Shields Valley, the North Bridger Bison Ranch provides legitimately local, grassfed, grass-finished, humanely field-harvested bison meat. Started by Matt and Sarah Skoglund and their two young children in 2018, North Bridger Bison is a truly game-changing arrival for local and sustainable food. Their bison live outside, year-round, grazing a diverse array of grasses and forbs on the ranch. And when it comes time for harvesting an animal for meat, the Skoglunds don’t ship their animals to a far-away slaughterhouse. Instead, they field-harvest their bison on the ranch in the pasture the bison are currently grazing. No stress for the animal, no stress in the meat. The result? Bison meat that is truly as delicious, tender, and healthy as you’ll ever taste. It’s simply on another level. Buy local, eat local, do your body and your taste buds a favor and reserve your quarter of North Bridger Bison meat today. BIG SKY AND MONTANA QUARTER CUTS North Bridger Bison currently sells “bison quarters” direct to customers, and they offer two different cut options: the Montana Cut and the Big Sky Cut. Both cut options include your classic ribeyes, t-bones, porterhouses, top sirloin steaks, and ground bison (which has nothing added and is 100% from your North Bridger Bison animal). The difference between the two is that the Big Sky Cut includes a round roast and a rump roast and less ground bison, whereas the Montana Cut includes more ground bison and no roasts. You can’t go wrong with either! Once you reserve your quarter on the North Bridger Bison website, the Skoglunds take care of everything for you, including free delivery to the Big Sky area, and they include you in the process along the way – sending photos, e-mails, etc. – as connecting people to where their food comes from is part of their mission. Big Sky has been yearning for something like this for a while, and the Skoglund family and North Bridger Bison are a wonderful and unique addition to our local food options. Reserve your quarter today! Reserve your quarter online: www.northbridgerbison.com

Cast Iron Seared Local Bison Ribeye With Brussels Sprouts & Homestyle Mashed Potatoes

INGREDIENTS

Serves Four Two North Bridger Bison Ribeye Steaks

Brussels Sprouts

Red Skin Potatoes

Oil

Milk

Butter

Salt

Pepper INSTRUCTIONS 1. Allow the ribeyes to come to room temperature and dry them thoroughly with paper towels (this makes for a better sear).

2. Slice the Brussels sprouts lengthwise and begin sautéing in a pan. You can add a little white wine and garlic, but make sure you cook the wine off so you can brown and caramelize the outside of the sprouts. 3. With the skin on, cut the potatoes into small chunks and then add to a pot of cold water. Turn the pot on and bring to a boil.

4. Begin heating a cast iron skillet.

5. Once the potatoes are tender (test with a fork), drain them, return them to the pot, add a generous amount of butter, milk, salt, and pepper, and mash them by hand. Do not use an electric mixer; let them be a little chunky.

6. When the cast iron skillet is hot, add some oil. The oil should smoke. Generously salt and pepper both sides of the ribeyes and place them in the skillet. Sear each side for two minutes.

7. Remove the ribeyes from the skillet when they are just below medium rare. Place them on a wire cooling rack over a plate and let them rest for 5-10 minutes.

8. Slice the ribeyes – and put the meat, potatoes, and sprouts on plates and enjoy!

Tart

Seek & Swoon - Envie Throw Give the gift that warms your loved ones up from the inside out! Far

Is your favorite armchair looking a little chilly this winter? This stylish

Envie Throw by Seek & Swoon can offer you a stylish piece to dress

up your favorite piece of furniture. Better yet, drape it over you and

loved one for a movie night. A great decoration and a heavy blanket

for a cold winter eve? Yep. Available in several patterns, this throw is

a great holiday gift whether you are shopping for a family member

or a little self love. $175, tartique.com

Hustle & Throw - Boob Mug This truly one-of-a-kind mug, made by Hustle & Throw, is a

best seller for Tart Boutique here in Big Sky, for two obvious

and good reasons: It offers a high-quality ceramic mug for

coffee and tea, while also distinctly differentiating you from

other coffee drinkers in the office. Stop by Tart in Big Sky for pricing. tartique.com

99 Town Center Ave, Big Sky | www.tartique.com | 406-582-0416

Shelly Bermont Fine Jewelry

Your shopping journey begins at Shelly Bermont Fine Jewelry located in Big Sky’s Meadow Village Center, where you will find pieces fitting for everyone’s budget. Like Big Sky, the store offers a lovely variety, something for everyone. Shelly and her staff make each visitor feel welcome and help her (or him!) discover what works, both design- and price-wise. The store itself is warm and inviting. Its cases offer a tempting array of Shelly’s artistry: everything from sparkling diamonds and precious metals to rare turquoise and other earthy exotics in every hue imaginable. Although she loves them all, her specialty is working with Tahitian and South Sea pearls. From classic strands to more casual pieces knotted on unique shades of leather, she has become the go-to for all things pearl. Visit Shelly Bermont Fine Jewelry, Monday through Saturday 11am to 6pm, or schedule an appointment or party for a private showing. Reach the team at (406) 995 7833 or shellybermont.com

32 Market Pl Suite 2, Big Sky | www.shellybermont.com | 406-995-7833

SAV

Phantom Reactor by Devialet Now available in Montana from SAV Digital Environments, offering

one-on-one demonstrations, this is Phantom Reactor by Devialet

(also available in matte black), a new breed of wireless speaker. By

stretching size and performance beyond reasonable limits, Devialet

engineers have brought to life the only ultra-compact home sound

system capable of delivering high fidelity and physical impact. You

won’t know what hit you! Contact Scott at 406-580-4890 to learn

more or for a personal demo. Starting at $1,090, savinc.net

618 N Wallace Ave, Bozeman | www.savinc.net | 406-586-5593

Lotus Pad

Lotus Pad Sauces Take a moment for a little self love, and stop into Lotus Pad, where

you can pick up a few yummy sauces. Fire up the Wok at home, or

gift them to a friend. Try the Crying Tiger marinade, an aromatic

spicy paste can be used for grilling meat, seafood, tofu or veggie

kabobs. Or maybe a little cool freshness with the Mint Vinaigrette

for salad--it’s also great as a marinade for chicken, seafood and

grilled veggies. Finally, the not-so-humble Peanut sauce, which you

can use as a condiment or in an equal parts mix with the Mint

Vinaigrette for an epic Thai noodle salad. $10-15, lotuspad.net

47 Town Center Ave D1, Big Sky | www.lotuspad.net | 406-995-2728

Fay Ranches

Dancing Bear Ranch Land is an excellent component of a diverse investment portfolio

and provides a wonderful place for families and friends to gather.

A connection to the land can be good for your soul and increase

your quality of life. This holiday season commit to putting down

the electronics and focus on quality time, American heritage, and

wide-open spaces from coast to coast. The 480± acres of the

Dancing Bear Ranch are strategically located between Ennis and

Big Sky, Montana. This ranch is a private mountain retreat perfect

for an active family that loves skiing, hunting, fly fishing, mountain

biking and hiking. Invest and Enjoy! www.FayRanches.com

395 Gallatin Park Dr, Bozeman | www.fayranches.com | 406-586-4001

Antlers Clothing Company

Jachs - Jacquard Print Stretch

Flannel Shirt This two-in-one style jacket brings a lot more to the table than just

Every guy has a closet full of flannel shirts, but this style piece from

Jachs (NYC) is a conversation starter. The brushed stretch material

offers a comfortable, cold weather button down that can be worn

around the winter holidays and all the way through early spring.

Made with 98 percent cotton and 2 percent spandex, this piece

offers a comfortable fit with a unique Jacquard print that’s a no-

brainer this season. $99

Beltology - Diffuser Belt This belt is the perfect synthesis of comfort and style. The

Diffuser Belt features a signature woven design, practically

rattlesnake-esque, eliminating the need for traditional belt

holes. This can offer you varying comfort throughout the

year whether you’re sporting a beach body or a post

Thanksgiving meal body. The sleek Diffuser Belts are also

equipped with a brushed nickel buckle. $95

Jachs – Denim Stretch Flannel Lined

Shirt Jacket Listen, we live in Montana, and everybody living here knows that a

solid cold weather piece in the wardrobe is essential. You’ll find

exactly that with this versatile shirt jacket. With a resilient denim

fabric encasing a soft flannel lining, you can rely on this piece

whether you are out in harsh weather or headed to a social event.

For the NY commuter or the Montana native, the denim stretch

flannel lined shirt jacket is a winter must for the practical, yet

stylish, gentleman. $129

33 Lone Peak Drive, Big Sky | www.antlersclothingcompany.com | 406-995-2196

GIFT & GEAR GUIDE | MORE BUSINESSES

Otis Outside

Otis Outside - Backpack Bars Backpack Bars are packable nutrition bars for active dogs on the

go. These premium trail treats are great for hiking, backpacking,

and river trips when your dog needs extra fuel but you don’t

want to pack a bowl and bulky bag of kibble. Co-founded by a

Bozeman veterinarian, Otis Outside bakes Backpack Bars in small

batches with healthy ingredients like whole grains, omega-3 rich

fish oil, and energy-dense peanut butter and egg. $22.99 - 6 Pack, otisoutside.com

Oxygen Plus

Oxygen Plus offers portable supplemental oxygen in three sizes: the O+ Mini, O+ Skinni and O+ Biggi. Containing 95 percent oxygen-enriched air, the Biggi holds more than 180 breaths, the Skinni holds more than 50, and the Mini will give you at least 20. Whether you’re flying to Montana from sea level to enjoy Big Sky Resort’s plethora of ski terrain or logging tram laps; looking for an extra boost at the office after your morning coffee wears off; or recovering recovering from a late night out, three to five inhalations of the aerosol-like canister will turn your day around. The product is for more than just altitude and beneficial to everyone. If you do live in the mountains full time, consider throwing an O+ Mini can in your pack for the next backcountry ski tour. While your buddies are heaving after skinning up 2,000 feet of vertical, a few blasts of oxygen will give them the impression you spent all off-season in training. Prices vary based on size, oxygenplus.com

Crooked Fox Whiskey

Crooked Fox is the recipient of multiple awards, and most recently the 2019 Gold Medal Winner of Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America’s tasting competition. Try one glass of this bourbon and it isn’t hard to see why. This bourbon whiskey has a smooth finish and an amazing flavor that goes down light and can be sipped on the rocks or mixed. The flavor is such a good balance of smoked maple, vanilla, nutmeg and oak, that it also works well for flavoring in holiday dessert recipes that call for boozy ingredients. Crooked Fox is best enjoyed as a sipping whiskey and you will taste the distiller’s dedication to selecting only the best barrels to be bottled after it is matured in wooden casks. Whether you are you looking for a gift for the whiskey connoisseur, or for a favor to bring to your holiday parties; Crooked Fox is the perfect spirit to add to your gift-shopping or personal wish list. Check your local liquor store for availability and pricing, crookedfox.com

Natalie’s Estate

Natalie’s Estate – Big Sky Collection

Pinot Noir & Pinot Gris Based in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, the winery owners also

have a home in Big Sky and have been visiting the area with

their family for many years. This limited production collection

features Montana artists on the labels and proceeds from the

sale of these wines support Montana river charities. Available

locally at Roxy’s, The Hungry Moose, The Cave, The Wine Gallery

and Montana Spirits & Wine. $15-20, nataliesestatewinery.com

BuzzBallz

BuzzTallz BuzzTallz, ready to drink mixed cocktails, are the perfect reward

after a day of skiing, hiking, biking or fishing and are easy to

transport in your pack. These single serve cocktails have all of

the ingredients, including the alcohol, so they’re great for on the

go and ready to drink when you’re ready to refresh. Owned and

founded by Merrilee Kick, a part time Montana resident, BuzzTallz

are available in six refreshing flavors: Lotta Collada, Horchata,

Lime ‘Rita, Ruby Red Grapefruit, Chocolate Tease and Stiff

Lemonade. $14.99 - 4 Pack, buzzballz.com

GIFT & GEAR GUIDE | THE ATHLETE

Born in the mountains of Chamonix, Dynastar’s new Menace Proto

Factory ski was inspired by F-Team pro rider Richard Permin, who

knows a thing or two about charging big lines. These fall line seeking

missiles boast a wood core and full sidewall construction with a stout

118 centimeters underfoot. The tip and tail rocker give the ski a playful,

responsive feel blending the perfect balance of lightness, agility and

power. Built to handle the deepest days and most challenging terrain,

the Menace Proto Factory is available in 180 cm and 189 cm lengths. Menace Proto Factory Ski $900, dynafit.com

Aspen-based Corbeaux has an all-season winner in the Chinook

Hoody, This midlayer gear is extremely versatile for pursuits like

skiing or mountain biking in windy conditions and cooler weather.

Built by hand in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and made from a peached

recycled polyester fabric, the hoody breathes well, dries quickly

and is incredibly soft and comfortable. You don’t even need to

wear it with a baselayer. The thin hood fits easily under a helmet

and the high neck offers supreme protection from the wind. The

slightly loose cut drapes nicely allowing unrestricted movement,

and watch holes and thumb holes are the icing on the cake. Chinook Hoody $129, corbeauxclothing.com

Seattle-based Outdoor Research has quietly established themselves as a

leader in the snowsports industry and they have developed a sterling

reputation among gear junkies over the years. Their Refuge Air Hooded

Jacket is one of those essential items that will keep you warm when you

need it and rapidly move moisture the moment you start to sweat. Each

Refuge piece is also amplified by ActiveTemp, another thermo-regulating

technology that keeps you cool, dry, and comfortable during high-exertion

activities. Water-resistant and built to endure harsh climates, the Refuge

Hooded Jacket combines the best of weather protective ruggedness with

lightweight compressibility that packs into its own pocket. Refuge Air Hooded Jacket $229, outdoorresearch.com

GIFT & GEAR GUIDE | THE FOODIE

Chef Eduardo Garcia is as much an outdoorsman as he is a

chef, earning genuine celebrity for world-class skills in both

domains. His “YETI Presents: Hungry Life” video series, chronicling

his ventures as a hunter, gatherer, adventurer and chef has racked

up millions of views and fans, if you needed any proof. President,

CEO and co-founder of Montanan Mex, a unique line of tasty and

organic sauces, spices and oils, Garcia injects his passion for cuisine

into the recipes behind each and every condiment. With the “All the

Goodies Box” you get everything you’ll need to bring some serious

Montana Mex flavor to your dishes. Montana Mex $49.99, montanamex.com

Athletic Greens Each scoop of Athletic Greens supplement boasts 75 ingredients,

sourced from real food, in the unique formula. That’s 75

ingredients, including probiotics and digestive enzymes, helping

you with nervous and immune system support, digestion, gut and

liver support, energy production and storage, hormone, neural

and adaptogen support, and healthy aging. No GMO’s, herbicides,

harmful chemicals, artificial colors, artificial flavors, preservatives,

artificial sweeteners, added sugar, pesticides, wheat, dairy, gluten,

corn, lactose, sucrose, dextrose, egg, yeast, peanuts or animal

products means its for everyone. No-brainer, right? Starting at $77, athleticgreens.com

Brew Kit Listen, your ancestors didn’t have to hail from Bavaria to

understand why a good hefeweizen is always well received.

The crisp, wheat-y goodness of this central European style of

suds is now at your fingertips with Craft a Brew’s Hefeweizen &

Sour Brew Kit. Each silky smooth sip will be rich with tastes of

citrus, clove and banana, making this a real-deal German-style

wheat beer. Not your thing? Craft a Brew has nearly 25 varieties

of beer, along with wine, cider and kombucha kits. $45, craftabrew.com

Wyoming Whiskey Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey has what

you need in your Greater Yellowstone brown liquor—a dark

amber color, a floral nose with hints of vanilla bean and

caramel pudding, a baked spices and browned butter palate,

a light and smooth mouthfeel of vanilla and cinnamon with

hints of mint, and a medium length finish with a touch of toffee.

Wow. Light up your fire, and pour a glass from our neighbors

to the south. Wyoming Whiskey $45, wyomingwhiskey.com

Netflix’s MeatEater has transcended the lines of television, fostering

a modern community of hunting enthusiasts and attracting new

devotees hunting had previously failed to for decades. The brand is

incredibly diverse in its media—and that includes “The MeatEater

Fish and Game Cookbook: Recipes and Techniques for Every Hunter

and Angler.” Authored by the star of the show, Steven Rinella, you’ll

learn from the master how to prepare and then cook—with gourmet

flair, mind you—just about every game animal and fish available in

the Greater Yellowstone, among other locales. Fish and Game Cookbook $35 signed copy, themeateater.com

GIFT & GEAR GUIDE | ADVENTURER

MSR’s Lightning Ascent Snowshoes are lightweight, durable snowshoes

that are ideal for winter hiking and backpacking in mountainous terrain.

They’re designed with a unique 360-degree traction system that allows you

to walk up slopes or laterally traverse without losing grip. The Lightning

Ascents were the first snowshoes to integrate serrated crampons directly

into the snowshoe frame, in addition to more conventional crampon

placements under the ball of the foot and the heel. Lightning Ascents

revolutionized snowshoe design when the first came out about 10 years

ago by significantly improving the amount of traction that snowshoes could

provide on icy trails and mountainsides. The serrated frame and lateral

supports also prevented something called “snowballing” which occurs when

snow and ice clump up in crampon teeth. Ascent’s latest version of

snowshoes continues to set the industry gold standard. MSR’s Lightning Ascent Snowshoes $320, msrgear.com

Black Diamond Recon BT

Avalanche Beacon Simplified and streamlined yet outfitted with all the features needed for

fast, accurate searches in the event of a slide, the Black Diamond Recon

BT avalanche beacon features Bluetooth capabilities, and a housing with

soft-touch contact points for improved handling. The beacon’s Bluetooth

connection allows you to manage settings and software updates from

your smartphone via the PIEPS mobile app. With a 60-meter circular

range and three antennas for pinpoint search accuracy, the Recon BT is

a perfect gift for the serious back-country adventurer in your life. The

included harness-style carrying pouch provides streamlined storage

and fast removal for beacon practice and emergency response. $340, blackdiamondequipment.com

Black Diamond Ascension Nylon STS Skins From one-lap dawn patrols to multi-day backcountry adventures, the Black

Diamond Ascension Nylon STS Skins have gained a reputation over the years

for their effectiveness and durability. While Black Diamond does make skins

with a mohair blend mix, the reliability of the pure nylon Ascension has stood

the test of time and continues to be one of the most popular options on the

skin track. The latest model continues to offer standard-setting traction on the

uphill with efficient glide thanks to redesigned plush material, which is now 20

percent lighter and more packable than previous versions. The Ascension Nylon

STS Skins feature patented STS tail attachment system, providing up to 10 cm of

adjustability for using with different skis in your quiver or for easy tensioning.

The adjustable tip loop also accommodates a wide range of modern ski tip

shapes. These bad boys will arrive pre-trimmed with bikini-style tail for

reduced drag and weight. $165, blackdiamondequipment.com

As the absolute lightest insulated air sleeping pad available, the Therm-

a-rest NeoAir UberLite set a new standard for ultralight comfort for thru

hikers, summertime alpinists and ounce counters. The Triangular Core

Matrix offers the best warmth-to-weight ratio of any air sleeping pad

construction, creating a 2.3 R-value for this featherweight accessory. The

construction gives the 2.5 inch thick pad superior stability, boasting the

most inches of weld for maximum camp comfort. The high-performance

WingLock valve allows the pad to inflate three times faster than previous

models thanks to a larger opening and one-way inflation.Weighing only

12 ounces, the ultralight pad also includes a breath-saving pump sack,

compact stuff sack the size of a beer can and field repair kit. Therm-a-rest NeoAir UberLite $195, thermarest.com

A Million Acres Book NEW TEXT HERE silhouette that is narrower at its base and wider

up “A Million Acres: Montana Writers Reflect on Land and Open

Space” is more than just a coffee table book—it’s a tome dedicated

to stories from Montana as told by some of the state’s best

contemporary writers through essays, memoirs and short stories.

The book also includes 28 gorgeous photos of Montana’s abundant

landscapes, bringing additional gravity to already powerful works. See your local bookstore for availability and pricing

GIFT & GEAR GUIDE | FASHION-FORWARD

If you lived through last year’s polar vortex, you know getting your

headwear right is critical to surviving the elements here in southwest

Montana. Cue the Outdoor Research Yukon Cap, made with waxed

canvas and diamond-quilted lining— your head will stay nice and

insulated, and buttoned earflaps can provide extra warmth when

necessary. It might not be the Yukon, but Montana is pretty cold.

Use your head, and purchase one of the three color options. Outdoor Research Yukon Cap $45, outdoorresearch.com

Hailed a jogger that’s as perfect for the living room as the local

taproom, Toad&Co’s Men’s Epiq Jogger is made from a beautiful

synthesis of hemp and organic cotton, rendering them as

comfortable as they are stylish. Moisture wicking, anti-odor and

complete with four pockets, rib cuffs, draw strings and a rib

elastic waistband, go out and conquer in confidence with these

bad boys. Available in “Beetle” and “Iron Throne Vintage Wash”

for any Game of Thrones fans out there. Toad&Co’s Men’s Epiq Jogger $95, toadandco.com

Made with 100 percent recycled polyester fleece, the Patagonia Men’s Better

Sweater Fleece Shirt Jacket is truly as advertised: better. With a sweater-knit

face, fleece interior, heathered yarns, full-length button-front placket, front

and hand warming pockets, and dyed with a method that reduces water,

energy and dyestuff needs, the Better Sweater Fleece Shirt Jacket is sure to

please anyone looking to stay stylish while making an environmental impact,

and be sure to check out all four color options. Better Sweater Fleece Shirt Jacket $159, patagonia.com

Happy Socks uped the footwear ante this Christmas season through

a collaboration with Macaulay Culkin. That’s right, Kevin from “Home

Alone,” among other roles. Culkin helped to design a set of “Naughty

or Nice” socks, perfect for the family rebel, black sheep, or anyone,

really, with two feet and a love for the holidays. Get the gift box to

collect all three designs. Happy Socks $48, happysocks.com

Made with a versatile Merino blend, the Royal Robbins Women’s

Highlands Travel Scarf includes five buttons and buttonholes for six

different styling options. This one- size-fits-all piece is naturally odor

fighting due to the non-mulesed Merino, and can be worn time and

time again with no one knowing it’s the same piece. Savvy. Royal Robbins Women’s Highlands

Travel Scarf $60, royalrobbins.com

Old school and obviously cozy, Toad&Co’s Hutton Sherpa

Jacket is perfect for any Big Sky fashionista. Made from

warm, insulating wool and recycled polyester, this item

also sports both front and hand pockets and elastic cuffs

for optimal fits. Available in “Salt” and “Rose Dawn,” perfect

for those with preferred palettes. Toad&Co’s Hutton Sherpa Jacket $145, toadandco.com

When it comes to staying warm and fashionable simultaneously, turn to the

Swedes for advice. This includes the company Skhoop, “The Original Skirt

Company,” and their garment The Doris, a long, insulated vest available in

“Sweet Red,” “Blue Surf ” and “Green Tea.” A fun take on their best-selling

Debbie Vest, this hooded vest—complete with two zippered front pockets, a

lycra-piping around the hood and armholes, a 100 percent nylon shell, a rear

waistline elastic for a snug fit, and with dirt and moisture wicking tech—is a

must have for the Big Sky wardrobe. Skhoop Vest $209, skhoop.com

GIFT & GEAR GUIDE | TECHIE

Sometimes, when biking, you just want to communicate with your

partner or even on a call without screaming over the whizz of gears

and the rush of wind. That’s where Sena’s R1 Evo comes into play,

the only cycling helmet on the market with a voice-activated feature

to access an intercom feature that automatically blocks out wind

and white noises. The helmet also has Bluetooth capabilities and a

tailgating system to stay ever visible. Need any other proof this

helmet goes above and beyond? Sena's R1 Evo $299, sena.com

You got boots? Ski boots? Hiking boots? Fishing boots? We thought

so, and we bet they get wet. Developed utilizing wind science

principles, the DryGuy Travel Dry DX is here to get them dry—and,

in some instances, before you even get back to your house or cabin.

Simply plug them into a home or car outlet, and let them get to work

in getting those suckers dry, from heel to toe box. DryGuy Travel Dry DX $40, dryguy.com

Here in the Greater Yellowstone, the family photog isn’t simply

walking down the beach and snapping shots of the surf. Nay,

they’re climbing mountains, ripping hills and generally being a

Rock Mountain beast. Get them Pelican’s S130 Sport Camera

Backpack, complete with a crushproof, watertight laptop case,

a divider pack for cameras and lenses, a pressure equalization

valve, 25 liters of top storage, and a watertight to 1 meter for

30 minutes o-ring gasket, among other features. Pelican Camera Backpack $316, pelican.com

Ladies and gentlemen, introducing the Suunto 9 Baro GPS watch, one

of the most high-tech pieces of wrist wear in the game. Designed for

tough conditions, the Suunto 9 offers 120 intelligent GPS hours per

charge, integrated wrist based heart rate, and a waypoint breadcrumb

feature, all packaged into a sleek design that5 makes it A-OK for

everyday use. This is only scratching the surface—the Suunto 9’s

features extend far beyond the imagination. Available in a variety of

colors, including a custom palette. Suunto Watch $499, suunto.com

What’s an outdoor adventure with solid food and drink to accompany it?

Make sure that happens with a Pelican Dayventure Backpack Cooler.

Pretty self explanatory, and with a dedicated cooler compartment with a

leak resistant zipper—a perfect fit for a sixer. With a water resistant, tear

proof shell, and high-density closed cell foam for optimal insulation, among

other features, your food will stay safe for that coveted summit lunch.

Available in “Light Gray” and “Coyote.” Pelican Cooler $250, pelican.com

GIFT & GEAR GUIDE | EXPERIENCES

Generation Jets Ascent Club Membership Perfect for executives and leisure travelers who want to get to their destination in style, on time and without the hassle of commercial airline travel. By purchasing this jet card, you buy airtime for the traveler on your list and they can use the flight hours as they need them. Generation Jets is the leading private aviation provider in the Northwest and offers a boutique, luxury travel experience for even the most discerning frequent flyers. Prices vary, generation-jets.com

Boundary Expeditions Middle Fork of the Salmon River – Idaho For the adventure seeker on your list, a trip with Boundary Expeditions on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River is a once in a lifetime experience, a bucket list item for many! This first class whitewater float trip, known for its scenic beauty and crystal clear water offers opportunities for fishing, hiking, hot springs and more. The trip includes high end camp accommodations, all meals, world class fly fishing, hiking, unrivaled scenic views and a lifetime of memories. Priceless, boundaryexpeditions.com