2019 Resort Tax Appropriations Survey results

3 hours ago

EBS STAFF

On May 30, Explore Big Sky published a digital survey for our readers to chime in on the resort tax appropriations process, an essential civic event that can make or break infrastructural and community projects.

Readers were asked to rate requests on a scale of 1 to 5, “1 being not immediately important to the Big Sky community, 5 being very important to the immediate future of the Big Sky community.”

Results from the 234 (230 at time of press time) respondents can be found on the below, and organizations are listed in the order in which the Big Sky Resort Area District tax board received applications.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/results/SM-KH9SJHWZV/

