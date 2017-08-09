Summer or winter there are a plethora of fun, outdoor activities to do with your kids in Big Sky. PHOTO COURTESY OF VISIT BIG SKY

By Derek Lennon EBS Contributor

Big Sky will bring a smile to anyone’s face, but often the people with the biggest smiles in this Montana mountain town are the kids.

For children, Big Sky is the coolest outdoor playground in the world, summer or winter. It’s big, it’s fun, and it’s never-ending. When you plan a trip to Big Sky, your kids are bound to have a blast—and so will you.

Here are a few of the coolest things you can do with your little ones in Big Sky:

Kids Adventure Games – Enter the annual Kids Adventure Games and let your kids compete in a kids-only adventure race held at Big Sky Resort, typically in July.

– Enter the annual Kids Adventure Games and let your kids compete in a kids-only adventure race held at Big Sky Resort, typically in July. Climbing boulders in the park – Head down to the Big Sky Community Park and let your kids perfect their climbing skills while playing on the bouldering features.

– Head down to the Big Sky Community Park and let your kids perfect their climbing skills while playing on the bouldering features. Whitewater rafting on the Gallatin – Book a trip on the river and hold on while you splash through the wild rapids of the mighty Gallatin.

– Book a trip on the river and hold on while you splash through the wild rapids of the mighty Gallatin. Endless hiking options – Lace up the hiking boots and hit the trails into the vast Gallatin National Forest. Popular, kid-friendly options include Ousel Falls, Beehive Basin, Lava Lake and Uplands.

– Lace up the hiking boots and hit the trails into the vast Gallatin National Forest. Popular, kid-friendly options include Ousel Falls, Beehive Basin, Lava Lake and Uplands. Ziplining adventures – Don your harnesses and book your high speed zipping adventure today.

– Don your harnesses and book your high speed zipping adventure today. Big Sky Resort Basecamp adventures – Plan a full day of fun at Big Sky Resort’s Basecamp – high ropes courses, zip lines, giant swings, hikes, skeet shooting, disc golf, paintball, paddle boarding, and the list goes on!

– Plan a full day of fun at Big Sky Resort’s Basecamp – high ropes courses, zip lines, giant swings, hikes, skeet shooting, disc golf, paintball, paddle boarding, and the list goes on! Wildlife spotting in Yellowstone National Park – Grab your bear spray and head down to Yellowstone for the day. Can you name all of the wild animals you spot?

– Grab your bear spray and head down to Yellowstone for the day. Can you name all of the wild animals you spot? Ski camps and lessons – Rent skis or snowboards and play on the snow-covered slopes of Big Sky Resort.

– Rent skis or snowboards and play on the snow-covered slopes of Big Sky Resort. Sledding – Pick a sled and rip down the friendly, mellow hills of Big Sky Country.

– Pick a sled and rip down the friendly, mellow hills of Big Sky Country. Horseback riding at a dude ranch – Saddle up and go on a horseback riding tour on trails that weave through the Montana mountain ranges.

– Saddle up and go on a horseback riding tour on trails that weave through the Montana mountain ranges. Dog sledding in the Madison Range – Hold on tight as enthusiastic huskies lead you through the wild forests of the Madison and Gallatin.

– Hold on tight as enthusiastic huskies lead you through the wild forests of the Madison and Gallatin. Mountain biking – Rent a mountain bike and ride the world-class flow trails, cross country trails, and downhill trails at Big Sky Resort or in the surrounding national forests.

– Rent a mountain bike and ride the world-class flow trails, cross country trails, and downhill trails at Big Sky Resort or in the surrounding national forests. Head up Lone Peak – Scramble to the rocky summit or hop on the Lone Peak Expedition to enjoy the spectacular panoramic views from the summit of Lone Mountain at 11,166 feet.

As you can see, there is plenty for kids (and adults) to do in Big Sky. If you have wide-eyed, curious, fun-loving, outdoor kids, Big Sky, Montana is a great vacation spot for the whole family.

No matter what time of year you choose to visit our mountain town, you’re sure to enjoy this corner of southwest Montana.

Derek Lennon is a skier and writer who lives, works, and plays in the mountains of the world. He is based in Big Sky, Montana, where he lives with his wife Mia and two dogs.

A version of this story was originally published on the Visit Big Sky blog at https://visitbigskymt.com/things-to-do-kids-big-sky-mt/. Read more interesting content about the area on Visit Big Sky’s blog at https://visitbigskymt.com/category/blog/.