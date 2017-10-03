“Columbus,” the directorial debut by South Korean filmmaker Kogonada screens at The Ellen Theatre at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The film fuses architecture and emotion in a unique boy-meets-girl tale. PHOTO COURTESY OF BOZEMAN FILM SOCIETY

BOZEMAN FILM SOCIETY

In addition to the anticipated screenings of the Montana-made “Walking Out” on Oct. 15, the Bozeman Film Society is also presenting two other critically acclaimed films during the month: “Columbus,” by South Korean director Kogonada on Wednesday, Oct. 4, and “Marjorie Prime” on Tuesday Oct. 17, both at 7 p.m. at The Ellen Theatre.

In Kogonada’s directorial debut, when a renowned architect falls ill during a speaking tour, his son Jin, performed by John Cho, finds himself stranded in Columbus, Indiana—a small midwestern city celebrated for its many significant modernist buildings. A chance meeting with an architecture student, played by Haley Lu Richardson, allows Kogonada to fuse the sheer physicality of Columbus’ famed buildings with emotion in this quirky boy-meets-girl drama.

BFS presents “Marjorie Prime” as part of One Book One Bozeman, produced by Bozeman Public Library, Montana State University Renne Library and Country Bookshelf.

This month-long series of programs, based on Louisa Hall’s novel “Speak,” explores what it means to be human against the backdrop of Artificial Intelligence. Set in the future, “Marjorie Prime” tells the story of an elderly woman (Lois Smith) who uses a service that creates holographic projections of late family members in order to reconnect with her deceased husband (Jon Hamm).

The two revisit their most intimate memories, but the relationship between human and artificial intelligence creates surprising results for all involved. The film also stars Geena Davis, Tim Robbins and Stephanie Andujar. There will be a post-film discussion with Bozeman Actors Theater member Cara Wilder and Beth Boyson, outreach coordinator for the Bozeman Public Library.

Visit bozemanfilmsociety.org for additional information.