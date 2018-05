With the sun shining and temperatures rising, spring is definitely in the air. What’s your favorite spot in the area when spring fever sets in?

Andy Haynes

Big Sky, Montana

“Rivers are super fun. Heading to the Madison is a pretty real reality right now.”

Johnna Christando

Big Sky, Montana

“Ousel Falls is beautiful.”

David Lapoint

Big Sky, Montana

“Probably the river—the Gallatin.”

LeAnn Shaw

Big Sky, Montana

“My bike.”