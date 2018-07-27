More than 700 runners are training in earnest for The Rut 50K, an extremely challenging mountain race that takes place at Big Sky Resort in early September. What is the most difficult physical challenge you’ve ever undertaken?

Evan Iskenderian

Big Sky, Montana

“I had to do a pretty long run up Vail Mountain. It was about six miles.”

Lourin Miller

Billings, Montana

“I did the Red Lodge Nitty Gritty. It was like a half-marathon at the Red Lodge resort.”

Mario Mendoza

Visalia, California

“I’ve done the Color Run in Fresno, California a few times.”

Cassie Buckley

Big Sky, Montana

“Probably canyoneering Telegraph Canyon in Zion National Park. That’s in Southern Utah.”