New EBS website improves user experience

By Michael Somerby EBS Digital Editor



BIG SKY – The editorial team at Explore Big Sky launched its new web platform in an effort to streamline content and the overall reader experience. With an increased focus on ease of locating the latest and greatest content, our team believes this updated experience will better connect EBS with our audience and advertisers alike.



The update could not have come at a better time, with Local Editor Bay Stephens joining the EBS team nine months ago, Editor-in-Chief Joseph T. O’Connor returning this month, and me, as Digital Editor, joining the team Jan. 29.



With fresh blood and a new perspective, we are motivated to continue delivering news to the Big Sky community by the most effective means possible.



“EBS.com has always been a great local source for news and events,” said O’Connor, who returned to head the media team after spending two years in Boston as Editor-at-Large. “I think this reorganization of our digital presence will up our visual appeal, both to our readers and to advertisers looking to reach a broad audience.”



With new and improved features, such as placing both latest and trending articles above the digital fold, an option to toggle quickly between tabs for the latest video content and upcoming events, and a simplified business directory, users can expect a premium experience.



“I think it looks more professional, more appropriate for a news site,” Stephens said. “It will make accessing content a lot easier. The transition is definitely a smart move for our organization.”



Pursuing current trends and implementing them into our media strategy is a paramount objective for EBS, especially in this modern media landscape where storytellers and publications are left behind seemingly overnight due to an unwillingness or inability to adapt.



From a sales perspective, this update also allows advertisers to access improved avenues to reach their target demographics.



According to Sam Brooks, Outlaw Partners’ media sales associate, this launch will open eyes to the possibilities of advertising through web-based means, garnering fresh interest in the digital frontier.



“The new site gives our advertisers an advantage,” Brooks said. “It’s a great opportunity to express themselves to our growing digital audience.”



With this web platform release, and with myriad pieces of regular content and platforms in development (with fast-approaching releases of their own), our organization intends to stay ahead of the curve while meeting the specific wants and needs of our readership.



“We’re constantly trying to improve our engagement with our audience,” O’Connor said. “And we welcome all feedback as we look to improve our platform for the community.”

