FWP to hold fishing regulation open house

MONTANA FISH, WILDLIFE AND PARKS

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will host open houses across the state this August to gather input on proposed fishing regulations. A meeting will be held in Bozeman on Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. at the regional office on South 19th Avenue and public comment on these regulations will be accepted through Sept. 15.

Fishing regulations undergo a thorough review every four years. Last spring, FWP conducted an online survey that contained ideas and proposals that the department was considering for regulation changes. FWP staff also met with angling and recreational groups across the state to discuss fishing regulations.

That input was used to craft the tentative fishing regulations, which were presented to the Fish and Wildlife Commission on Aug. 15. Many of the regulations that were considered last spring have been modified for the tentative regulation proposals based on public remarks from the online survey and meetings.

The tentative fishing regulations are available for review online at fwp.mt.gov/doingBusiness/insideFwp/commission/meetings, by selecting the agenda for the Aug. 15 commission meeting.

Input can be submitted via email to fwpregs20@mt.gov, via mail to Fishing Regulations, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620; or through a survey link available on the FWP website. FWP will accept public comment through Sept. 15, and the online survey will also be active through Sept. 15.