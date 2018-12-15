What national nonprofits do you support and why?

Carrie Radtke

Big Sky, Montana

“I focus more locally than nationally, but one national nonprofit that we support is seva.org. It’s an iCharity that helps prevent blindness and restore sight because we feel everybody should be allowed to see beautiful things, really. We have friends who spend time and energy for the organization and they do amazing stuff around the globe.”

David Moore

Big Sky, Montana

“The Humane Society of the United States. We’re huge animal-lovers.”

Dan Kelly

Big Sky, Montana

“I support any national nonprofit that does its best to minimize their administrative costs while maximizing the benefits of those they seek to serve. One of the problems with many nonprofits is that people in charge use the 501(c)(3) status to enrich themselves while operating under the guise of altruistic benevolence.”

Ariane Coleman

Big Sky, Montana

“Well, I’m pretty locally oriented when it comes to nonprofits, but this year we donated to a national nonprofit for veterans’ causes. I come from a military family and the ones that serve our country allow me to live free in this perfect little bubble called Big Sky so it makes sense.”