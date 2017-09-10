What was your favorite Big Sky event of the summer and why?

Tom Gallagher

Riverside, Connecticut

“The best event of the year was PBR. It was great, you know, the animals, the athletes, the crowd, it had a great buzz.”

Lori Elliott

Big Sky, Montana

“Thursday music, the [Arts Council of Big Sky] music … the community comes together so you get to see the locals, the people that are here part time and it’s just such a good energy. I love how there’s music, there’s the food, there’s just a lot of great things happening on Thursday nights.”

Kasey Hutchinson

Big Sky, Montana

“I think the Beerfest [at Big Sky Resort] was my favorite. It was just a really fun vibe and there were just a lot of brewers from all over Montana but a lot from just this area. So yeah, it was just a really fun time.”

Shade Noble

Bozeman, Montana

“Definitely just [Thursday] music. They had really good bands this year so it was definitely one of the funner events. It was a lot of good band choices and a lot more people seemed like they came out this year to go play.”