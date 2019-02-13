406 Forum: Jan. 31, 2019

The Big Sky resort tax board is seeking the ability to increase resort tax by 1 percent in the 2019 legislative session as a possible funding tool for Big Sky’s growth and infrastructure. Would you support a petition to increase the resort tax by 1 percent if this made it through the legislature?

Kevin Daily

Big Sky, Montana



“Yes, I would. That money would be used for much-needed infrastructure projects and workforce housing. ‘Workforce’ being a keyword there. It might not be a tax at a state level, but it would need to be approved on the state level.”

.

Brad Johnson

Big Sky, Montana



“Yeah, I would support the increase if the right parties were taxed appropriately and the resulting funds were dispersed in a transparent fashion. The membership dues to private clubs should not be exempt from the resort tax seeing as how their continued rapid expansion is what puts stress on our infrastructure in the first place.”

.

Jahnel Knippling

Big Sky, Montana



“A penny? A penny? I can handle that. That’s not a problem for me. Pocket change, really. I want nice things. Give me some affordable housing. We needed that yesterday.”

.

.

.

Michael Alexander

Bozeman, Montana



“Yes. They do need to increase their tax base to develop infrastructure and affordable housing. That has been clear for a while.”