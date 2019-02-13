Opinion
406 Forum: Jan. 31, 2019
The Big Sky resort tax board is seeking the ability to increase resort tax by 1 percent in the 2019 legislative session as a possible funding tool for Big Sky’s growth and infrastructure. Would you support a petition to increase the resort tax by 1 percent if this made it through the legislature?
Kevin Daily
Big Sky, Montana
“Yes, I would. That money would be used for much-needed infrastructure projects and workforce housing. ‘Workforce’ being a keyword there. It might not be a tax at a state level, but it would need to be approved on the state level.”
.
Brad Johnson
Big Sky, Montana
“Yeah, I would support the increase if the right parties were taxed appropriately and the resulting funds were dispersed in a transparent fashion. The membership dues to private clubs should not be exempt from the resort tax seeing as how their continued rapid expansion is what puts stress on our infrastructure in the first place.”
.
Jahnel Knippling
Big Sky, Montana
“A penny? A penny? I can handle that. That’s not a problem for me. Pocket change, really. I want nice things. Give me some affordable housing. We needed that yesterday.”
.
.
.
Michael Alexander
Bozeman, Montana
“Yes. They do need to increase their tax base to develop infrastructure and affordable housing. That has been clear for a while.”
Trending
-
Local3 days ago
An action-packed two weeks for the Big Sky Ski Team
-
Environment5 days ago
Op-ed: The next conservation leap forward for Gallatin Range
-
Outdoors7 days ago
Big Sky Freeride team starts season off strong
-
Environment4 days ago
Opposition strong against bill to change wildlife management
-
Outdoors6 days ago
Ski Tips: The judgment-free skiing zone
-
Local6 days ago
Toll of government shutdown still being tallied at national parks
-
Environment6 days ago
The New West: So help us God: when faith is used as a blunt weapon
-
Local6 days ago
Senior Night at Lone Mountain High School