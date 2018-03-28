Big Sky Resort announced the next phase of its development plan March 7, which includes an eight-seat, heated bubble chair to replace Ramcharger and a high-speed quad at Shedhorn. How do you feel about the improvements planned for next winter?

Kent Johnson Big Sky, Montana

“I was skeptical of the bubble chair that replaced the triple, but Powder Seeker turned out to be nice and fast. So I’m looking forward to the improvements they announced, especially night skiing.”

Lila Scott Big Sky, Montana

“I think they could have made other improvements elsewhere on the mountain first. Ramcharger and Shedhorn aren’t really in need of replacement, but Swifty could use an upgrade. Eight people sounds excessive.”

Matt Sendral Bozeman, Montana

“Isn’t that called a gondola?”

Bob Fylling Bismarck, North Dakota

“Swifty is the one that needs improvements. Ramcharger goes fast enough. Is it even long enough to replace Shedhorn? Sure, an eight-banger will move more people up the hill but why not on Lone Mountain instead of Andesite?”