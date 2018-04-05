What is your favorite memory from this winter season?

Cassandra Marfia Big Sky, Montana

“[It’s going to be] April 11, Traverse. It’s fun, it’s a big scavenger hunt … I probably look forward to that more than closing weekend.”

Noah Haanen Big Sky, Montana

“My favorite memory would have to be hanging out with all my friends on the great powder days that we had, because there’s been a lot of them.”

Eric Lipton Park City, Utah

“I travel to a lot of resorts for my job. One of the things that I can say, is proudly reporting Big Sky Resort’s great snow.”

Tara Vandersloot Bozeman, Montana

“Going to Japan with my personal guide … I got invited on a trip.”