The Big Sky Community Organization is in the exploratory phase of building a community recreation center in Big Sky. What would you most like to see included in the facility?

Aaron Yoder

Bozeman, Montana

“It would be cool if we had rock-climbing. A pool would be great, like a lap pool, something functional year-around.”

Jon Henry

The Woodlands, Texas

“A gym would be awesome, and like a pool. Something for sports, like Frisbee or soccer.”

Kendra Schwartz

Big Sky, Montana

“My husband would love an ice rink. I’d love to have a real workout facility that isn’t so expensive. Everyone loves a pool. A YMCA would be great!”

Jacob Thomas

Bozeman, Montana

“I would say a place to lift weights, a place that allows physical activity indoors during the winter time.”