This summer, Luxe cupcake bakery, Compass Cafe, Bobcat mattress shop, SAV digital environment showroom, Moe’s BBQ have opened or will open in Town Center.

What other businesses would you most like to see open in Big Sky?



Kristine Hovey

Big Sky, Montana

“I wish we had some more holistic health stores, art studios and more for creative people in Big Sky. I also wish we could have a pool for kids; that would be awesome.”

Amy Wiezalis

Big Sky, Montana

“I would really like to see more opportunities for people to have fun. It would be great if we could get a bowling alley, or something for kids to do for recreation.”

Dan Wade

Big Sky, Montana

“There’s a lot of business opportunities but it’s tough to find dedicated housing for employees. That being said, if you start a business you should go all in.”

Aiden Jones

Big Sky, Montana

“I would like to see more formal restaurants besides [Big Sky Resort’s]. It would be nice to go somewhere you could just get a really nice drink and a good meal.”