406 Forum: Nov. 22

What is your favorite opening day and why?

Cadence Railsback

Big Sky, MT

“I only had one opening day. I was in South Lake Tahoe and it was the first day I ever snowboarded, probably about five or six years ago now, and I’ll never forget it. It was on Thanksgiving [and] it was a blast.”

Josie Norrish

Big Sky, MT

“My favorite opening day would have to be the day after Thanksgiving a couple years back at Mt. Hood. My mom surprised my sister and I with a snowboard trip as an early Christmas present the night before. The sky was bright and beautiful, the powder was deep and dry, and surprisingly the hill was fairly empty. It couldn’t have been a better time.”

Ryan Schmitt

Big Sky, MT

“My favorite opening day was Nov. 7, 2015. It was an unofficial early opening for Big Sky Resort. It was bluebird and all the locals got out to shred.”

Serena Calder

Big Sky, MT

“My favorite opening day was probably, I think it was 2014, when it was like spring skiing conditions. They had Swifty open and everyone was just in a good mood, like it was pond skim, but it was Thanksgiving.”