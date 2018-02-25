Sarah Blechta, Buz Davis, Steve Johnson and Craig Smit filed their candidacy for two open seats on the Big Sky Resort Area District tax board. Ballots will be mailed to district residents in late April for the May 8 election. What community interests do you want a resort tax board member to advocate for?

Matthew Platisha

Big Sky, Montana

“No resort tax, but I’m actually born in Montana so maybe that’s why I hate it so much.”

Julia Cooper

Bozeman, Montana

“I’d be interested in seeing the money directed toward underprivileged individual access to the sport of skiing.”

Jeffrey Morgan

Big Sky, Montana

“A public garden, community garden.”

Amy Langmaid

Big Sky, Montana

“My priorities would be in having recreational space that everyone can come to use in Big Sky, making sure trails and spaces are available for visitors and residents.”