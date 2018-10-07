Roxy’s Market recently put out a poll asking Big Sky residents what sustainability practices they would support, such as LED lights, compostable food and beverage products, water-fill stations, plastic water bottle reduction, recycle bins for businesses, and solar energy. How do you practice sustainability and what green efforts would you like to see Big Sky adopt?

Chris Phillips

Belgrade, Montana

“I grow some of my own vegetables. Working on the Town Center grounds crew, I would like to see better litter control and less plastic.”

Deborah Stannard

Quakertown, Pennsylvania

“Our practice at home is a lot of reusing packaging, like cereal bags, coffee bags, nuts. It’s the first step of the reduce, reuse, recycle conservation process. I would like to see plastic recycling expanded beyond [the] one and two [types]; and more bulk products available [in Big Sky].

Kara Blodgett

Big Sky, Montana

“I try not to be wasteful at all, like using reusable lunch bags for my kids. My kids bring up the topic of being environmentally conscious [a lot] which is refreshing because they’re going to be carrying the torch. I think Big Sky does a pretty good job of not being wasteful and recycling.”

Katy Brandl

Big Sky, Montana

“We recycle at home but I would love to see Big Sky recycle glass.”