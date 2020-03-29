40th annual Big Sky PTO Pie Auction a success

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – The 40th annual Big Sky Parent Teacher Organization Pie Auction went off without a hitch despite shifting to a completely online format for the first time in the event’s lengthy history, due to the COVID-19 virus. Traditionally the event is an in-person gathering in which pies, cakes, and various items are auctioned off through a silent auction bidding process by phone, accompanied by a raffle drawing for more prizes.

“I feel really fortunate that the community was supportive. I mean, we raised over $20,000 just through the silent auction,” said Big Sky PTO Chairman, Mitch Immenschuh. The pie auction, which is the main fundraiser for Big Sky PTO, wrapped up on March 15 with the conclusion of the online silent auction.

Big Sky PTO has yet to draw the four raffle ticket winners and Immenschuh said the drawing date hadn’t been determined. The four raffle ticket prizes are a Big Sky Resort Gold pass for next season, an Ousel and Spur pizza-a-month for the next year, a $500 Conoco Travel Shoppe gift card and a $250 Roxy’s Market & Cafe gift card.