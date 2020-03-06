Montana
$6 million grant to provide lifesaving equipment to law enforcement
OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
HELENA – On Feb. 27, Gov. Steve Bullock announced a $6 million grant to provide 2,200 lifesaving Automatic External Defibrillators to law enforcement across Montana. The AEDs will help first responders rapidly respond to patients in cardiac arrest.
Law enforcement is often first on the scene, especially in rural areas. Studies show patients defibrillated by law enforcement have a higher rate of survival. The announcement took place during the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Game Warden Training Seminar.
