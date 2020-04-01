79 COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County, none hospitalized

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

As of Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at 4:45 p.m. Gallatin County has a total of 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, zero patients in the county are hospitalized.

Information on the genders and age ranges of all of our positive cases can be found online provided by the State of Montana here.

All Gallatin County cases consist of community transmission, close contact, and travel related history.

While Montana remains under a stay-at-home order, a number of essential businesses remain open for citizens during the duration of the order through April 10. This includes pharmacies, grocery stores, gas stations, takeout food and food delivery, call centers and more.

Here are tips for employees of these essential businesses who are still reporting to work:

It is important to remember that lots of people at this point may have been exposed to COVID-19, but they still need to be out to get essential goods and services. The virus is not anyone’s fault and there are ways to protect yourself.

Clean hands often: use soap and water and wash for 20 seconds. Soap and water should be used if hands are visibly dirty.

Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol if soap and water is not an option. However, this should not replace washing hands often with soap and water.

As much as possible, avoid touching products or surfaces that customers or fellow crew members touch.

Stay home if you have respiratory illness symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has symptoms.

Protect your family and roommates: on-site workers should wash clothes as soon as they get home.

Report illness: everyone should notify their supervisor if they experience cold or flu-like symptoms. You must go home and self-isolate. When home, seek medical advice and follow these tips from the CDC when you are sick.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com.

The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/.