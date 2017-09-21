MSU Bobcat mascot Champ will participate in the 8th annual Buddy Walk in Bozeman, alongside the MSU Spirit Squad and a considerable contingent of Big Sky residents. The event is geared toward promoting acceptance and inclusion for individuals with Down syndrome and raising funds for Down syndrome research, education and advocacy. PHOTO BY CATHY COPP

EBS STAFF

The 8th Annual DREAM Buddy Walk is Saturday, Sept. 23rd at 11 a.m. at the Gallatin County Regional Park—also known as the The Dinosaur Playground—in Bozeman. It is the sole fundraiser for Down Syndrome Research, Education, Advocacy in Montana, an organization more commonly known as DREAM.

The funds raised every year go toward DREAM grants, which are administered three times per year to help families pay for medical expenses, early intervention therapies, tutors, adaptive equipment and adult continuing education.

This event also celebrates the lives of those who have Down syndrome and promotes their inclusion within the community. It’s goal is to admire who they are and how they enrich our lives. In addition to paying for life-enriching community-based programs for people with Down syndrome like art and dance classes, the money raised over the past seven years has helped bring Project Search to Bozeman.

Project Search is a work-based program that enables young adults with disabilities to gain access to employment opportunities through education and hands-on training in real life work experiences.

The DREAM Buddy Walk is a 1–mile loop around the Gallatin County Regional Park. The celebration begins and ends at the Dinosaur Playground.

Last year DREAM raised more than $15,000 and this year the organization hopes to surpass that number.

DREAM helps pave the way for people with Down syndrome in Gallatin Valley, and community members are invited to join the group in their mission.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. at the Dinosaur Playground off Oak Street and Davis Street in Bozeman. Registration includes lunch and a T-shirt. For more information visit dream-mt.org.