COVID-19 News
9 new COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County in two days
GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER
On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Gallatin County. That brings our total to 19 cases, up nine in two days.
Information on the genders and age ranges of all of our positive cases can be found online provided by the State of Montana here.
All Gallatin County cases consist of community transmission, close contact, and travel related history. Now, more than ever, we are urging people to practice social distancing. That means:
- Limiting contact with groups of people, whether you’re sick or not, and maintaining social distancing when in public as much as possible.
- Staying home whenever possible, except for your essential needs.
- Self-isolating when you are sick, even with mild symptoms.
- Frequently washing your hands with soap and water, and regularly cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.
- Work from home if possible.
- Self-quarantine for 14 days if you’ve recently returned home from international travel. The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at (406) 548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com.
Continue Reading