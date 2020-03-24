9 new COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County in two days

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Gallatin County. That brings our total to 19 cases, up nine in two days.

Information on the genders and age ranges of all of our positive cases can be found online provided by the State of Montana here.

All Gallatin County cases consist of community transmission, close contact, and travel related history. Now, more than ever, we are urging people to practice social distancing. That means: