Connect with us

COVID-19 News

9 new COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County in two days

Published

4 hours ago

on

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Gallatin County. That brings our total to 19 cases, up nine in two days.

Information on the genders and age ranges of all of our positive cases can be found online provided by the State of Montana here.

All Gallatin County cases consist of community transmission, close contact, and travel related history. Now, more than ever, we are urging people to practice social distancing. That means:

  • Limiting contact with groups of people, whether you’re sick or not, and maintaining social distancing when in public as much as possible.
  • Staying home whenever possible, except for your essential needs.
  • Self-isolating when you are sick, even with mild symptoms.
  • Frequently washing your hands with soap and water, and regularly cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.
  • Work from home if possible.
  • Self-quarantine for 14 days if you’ve recently returned home from international travel. The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at (406) 548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

march, 2020

Filter Events

No Events

More Events

Weather

Advertisements

Trending

X
X