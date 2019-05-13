9th Annual Red Ants Pants Music Festival releases lineup﻿

RED ANTS PANTS MUSIC FESTIVAL

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS – Named Montana Event of the Year by the Montana Office of Tourism, the Red Ants Pants Music Festival recently released its 2019 lineup.

The RAPMF is locally-produced and supported by hundreds of Montana volunteers. Festival attendees take pride in knowing a portion of the proceeds from the four-day event support the Red Ants Pants Foundation’s mission of increasing women’s leadership, promoting rural communities and bolstering our working family farms and ranches.

Held in a working sweet clover cow pasture on the Jackson Ranch just outside of White Sulphur Springs, Montana, the RAPMF will take place July 25-28.

This year’s lineup features seven-time nominated Grammy award-winning Patty Griffin, Shakey Graves, Bobby Bare, Colter Wall, Valerie June, Suzy Bogguss, The White Buffalo and more.

Patty Griffin’s honors include “Artist of the Year” and “Album of the Year” by the Americana Music Association. Widely regarded among the best pure songwriters of this era, Griffin has just released her long-awaited album, “Patty Griffin.”

Shakey Graves, born Alejandro Rose-Garcia, was named 2015 Americana Music Awards Best Emerging Artist winter. His most recent album, “Can’t Wake Up,” has been called his most ambitious and audacious work yet.

This year’s lineup also includes Country Music Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy award-winning Bobby Bare, as well as Colter Wall, Valerie June, Darrell Scott, Mipso, The Steel Wheels, The Waifs and many more.

In total, the festival includes a free street dance on July 25, along with 16 main stage and 14 side stage performances. With a reputation for paring Grammy award-winning superstars with festival producer Sarah Calhoun’s hand-picked rising stars, the festival has grown from 6,000 attendees in its first year to 18,000 in 2018.

“As our festival has grown, we’ve been honored to have strong homegrown support from the Meagher County community and folks from across the state who see great value in connecting with good folks and celebrating rural Montana,” said Calhoun, founder of the RAPMF. “This year’s lineup includes incredible depth and diversity including Grammy, award-winning stars and up-and-coming artists with new sounds that might help you find your next new favorite musician.”

For more information, visit redantspantsmusicfestival.com.