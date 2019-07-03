A guide to Fourth of July in Big Sky

Big Sky Farmers Market

Wednesday, July 3, 5-8 p.m., Fire Pit Park

Enjoy a mellow Wednesday night at the Big Sky Farmers Market before the pace picks up for Thursday’s Fourth of July festivities. The Big Sky Farmers Market brings both local and visiting food and artisan craft purveyors to the community for a fun, family-friendly gathering where attendees can expect to find fresh produce, flowers, tasty food vendors and unique Montana goods while enjoying live music and good company. Head to Big Sky’s Fire Pit Park every Wednesday between 5 and 8 p.m. to join in on this cherished community staple.

Racers of all ages and abilities are encouraged to hit the pavement for the Fourth of July 5K Road Run, hosted by the Big Sky Community Organization and The Cave Spirits and Gifts. OUTLAW PARTNERS PHOTO

Fourth of July 5K Run

Thursday, July 4, 8:30 a.m., Big Sky Community Park (start)

This Fourth of July, the Big Sky Community Organization and The Cave Spirits and Gifts will host the annual Fourth of July 5K Road Run. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a registration fee of $35, but online registration is available prior to race day with a special reduced fee of $30. Racers get a race shirt with their registration and a will feast on a pancake breakfast after the race. A free 1k kid’s race will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the 5k will start at 8:30 a.m. The race will begin in the Big Sky Community Park and will follow roads within the Big Sky Meadow Village area, and money raised from the race will go to supporting existing trails and parks in Big Sky. Runners of all ages and abilities are welcome to attend.

Firecracker Open Golf Tournament

Thursday, July 4, 10 a.m. shotgun start, Big Sky Golf Course

Take part in some friendly, and potentially profitable, competition at the Firecracker Open hosted by the Big Sky Golf Course. Register as a team of four or as an individual and get paired with team members at $100 a person, which covers the green fee, cart, practice balls and lunch. Players will alternate between red, white and blue tees to celebrate the spirit of the holiday and will be scored scramble-style. An optional $20 skins pot is available to players as well, with a payout of 30 percent of the field in both gross and net divisions. Players will also enjoy a 20 percent discount on red, white and blue merchandise excluding balls, gloves and hats.

Call 406-995-5780 to register.

Three-on-three basketball tournament

Thursday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Big Sky Community Park

For those looking to kick off their Fourth of July with a dose of fast-paced competition, a three-on-three basketball tournament will be held at the Big Sky Community Park. The tournament is divided into three age divisions: entering third through sixth grade, entering seventh through ninth grade and entering 10th grade through adults. Teams of up to five players can register by emailing their team name and player information to register@bscomt.org. Only four teams will be permitted to play in each division, so a prompt registration email is suggested. The youngest division will play games between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., the middle division will play from 11 a.m. to noon and the senior division will play from noon to 1 p.m.

Fourth of July Festival

Thursday, July 4, 7 p.m., Town Center Stage

The annual Big Sky Fourth of July festival will take place in Town Center, bringing together community members and visitors for an evening of bonafide American celebration. A free concert featuring The Tiny Band, a Bozeman-based rock, soul and pop fusion group, will begin at 7 p.m. Take advantage of the food and drink vendors and kid’s activities while the family waits in excitement for the fireworks show at dusk. Glass and dogs are not permitted in the park.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Chad Smith, known-best as the drummer of the internationally beloved Red Hot Chili Peppers, will be taking the stage at Peak to Sky on July 6. PHOTO BY LAURA GLASS

Peak to Sky

July 5-6, Big Sky Events Arena

Attend the first ever Peak to Sky festival in the Big Sky Events Arena on July 5 and 6, with two nights of music curated by Mike McCready of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted band Pearl Jam. Along with McCready, performers include Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses, Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters and three-time Grammy-award winner Brandi Carlile, among others. Enjoy this all-star lineup along with Friday night’s performances by Big Sky’s very own Dammit Lauren and the Well and Seattle-based female rock quartet Thunderpussy—all the while surrounded by the picturesque scenery of Big Sky.

Visit peaktosky.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

Big Sky Artisan Festival

Saturday, July 6, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Meadow Village

For the third year in a row, regional artists will gather in Big Sky’s Meadow Village shopping center to showcase and sell a variety of artistic works—the event, which is sponsored by Visit Big Sky, will feature a whopping 40 Montana artisans. Fuel up between exhibitions at the number of local restaurants in the area or grab something quick from one of the food trucks stationed around the event.