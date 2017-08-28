Celebrate the 25th anniversary of “A River Runs Through It” with a free, outdoor screening of the iconic Montana film on Aug. 26 on the grounds of Story Mansion Park. PHOTO COURTESY OF BOZEMAN FILM SOCIETY

BOZEMAN FILM SOCIETY

On Saturday, Aug. 26, the Bozeman Film Society and Friends of the Story Mansion partner for the eighth season of Story under the Stars, a free movie screening on the grassy expanse of Story Mansion Park.

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, the organizations will present a screening of Robert Redford’s Oscar-winning film “A River Runs Through It.” Based on Norman Maclean’s 1976 novella about family and fly fishing on Montana’s Blackfoot River, the film introduced the world to fly fishing and the spectacular, wide-open lands of the state, including many locations around Bozeman and Livingston—and especially the waters of the Gallatin, Yellowstone and Boulder rivers.

Maclean was a University of Chicago professor of literature who grew up in Missoula. The film stars Tom Skerritt, Brad Pitt, Craig Sheffer, Brenda Blethyn and a host of local talent.

“A River Runs Through It” Executive Producer Patrick Markey will give an opening presentation, joined by cast members and crew. The celebration begins at 7 p.m. and includes a drift boat photo booth, casting demonstrations, live music and food vendors. The Story Mansion, including the rooms featured in the film, will be open to visitors.

The film, rated PG, will begin at dusk.

Additional support for Story Under the Stars 2017 has been provided Bozeman Angler and Simms Fishing. For more information visit bozemanfilmsociety.org.