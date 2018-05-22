ACBS is calling for submissions for an ongoing public art program that beautifies utilitarian boxes with the work of local artists. PHOTO COURTESY OF ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

Deadline to enter June 8

EBS STAFF

The Arts Council of Big Sky is calling for artist submissions for the ongoing Big Sky Art on the Street project. The entry deadline is 5 p.m. on June 8. The fourth round of the program will wrap another 10 Big Sky utility boxes with imagery by area artists, bringing the total number of Big Sky boxes that have received an artful makeover close to 50.

Artists must reside in Gallatin, Madison or Park counties and all ages are encouraged to apply. Only original artwork will be considered and artists may submit more than one piece. The ACBS is looking for work with strong visual impact, that will work logistically on the boxes, and subject matter that is relevant to and representative of the Big Sky community.

Big Sky Art on the Street was started by former Lone Peak High School student Dasha Bough with the wrapping of seven boxes in 2015. Since then, the Arts Council has taken lead on the project, wrapping five to eight boxes each summer with funding from resort tax, ACBS and the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation.

The program is a partnership with Bozeman’s Clean Slate Group, a city beautification company that prints high resolution images of the original artwork onto vinyl wrap material, and sends a team to Big Sky to complete the installs.

Visit bigskyarts.org for more information and complete submission guidelines.