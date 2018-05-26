Mountain Outlaw, Explore Yellowstone coming in June

By Tyler Allen EBS Managing Editor

The coffee makers in the Outlaw Partners office worked overtime in May, as we sped toward the finish line for our two glossy publications, Mountain Outlaw magazine and Explore Yellowstone. We even had to upgrade to a commercial-sized system to keep up with the caffeine consumption.

Our 16th edition of Mountain Outlaw, which will be released June 1, celebrates small towns and the timeless stories found within them. Senior Editor Sarah Gianelli began a journey with a blindfolded dart toss that hit a quiet corner of a Montana map. She and our talented Outlaw video team drove to Georgetown Lake and Philipsburg, where they eventually found an old miner nicknamed “Wild Meat.” His story underscores the tension between a fading industry and the tourism economy that’s rapidly supplanting it.

Gardiner, Montana, has a long and rich tourism history, but it’s one that is now straining the community with the proliferation of vacation rentals, as Eric Dietrich found in his feature story about the scenery economy. Zachariah Bryan reported on a small town at an economic crossroads, as some residents of Libby, Montana, look to nearby recreation resources to chart their future.

Corinne Richardson traversed the Greater Yellowstone and beyond for our Outbound Gallery, recording stories of remarkable residents before their personal histories are lost. And publisher Eric Ladd discovered a culture and landscape reminiscent of the Old West in Argentina’s Patagonia region.

With the coming wildfire season, Emily Stifler Wolfe’s investigation into the Bureau of Land Management’s efforts to diversify its firefighting ranks, in the face of the #MeToo movement, is a powerful and timely read.

On June 8, you’ll find that our fourth edition of Explore Yellowstone hit a triple-digit page count for the first time, and has graduated to the big leagues with a glued binding—so long staples.

Explore Yellowstone is a guide to our first national park, and the gateway towns and ecosystem that surround it. You’ll read about grizzlies, hot water wildlife and how to make the most out of a day spent in Lamar Valley. You’ll also find pages to entertain the kids, when they tire of bison jams or geyser gazing.

We encourage you to dive into these two publications this summer, and savor the rich culture to be found in our region.

Email media@outlaw.partners to give us your feedback.