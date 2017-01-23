EBS Staff

The Big Sky Chamber of Commerce will host a community forum at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center to update the community on efforts to tackle Big Sky’s affordable housing issue. The evening will also address the formation of a Tourism Master Plan, prompted by the results of Visit Big Sky’s recent DestinationNEXT survey.

Britt Ide, interim CEO of the chamber of commerce, will present a brief overview of the DestinationNEXT survey results—an in-depth research tool for marketing organizations in tourist destination areas—which was completed by nearly 80 community members and stakeholders. The responses resulted in a recommendation for the community to focus on developing a Tourism Master Plan and address the issue of affordable housing.



Brian Guyer with the Human Resource Development Council will provide an update on the Bough Big Sky Community Subdivision, which received over $1 million in funding during the Big Sky Resort Tax Board’s 2016 appropriations cycle.



Ide will also summarize the pros and cons of current “penny for housing” legislative efforts to allow for a local option to increase the resort tax to 4 percent.



Following these updates, a significant amount of time will be set aside for a town hall-style question and answer period.



“We look forward to this being an evening dedicated to helping us all better understand the issue of affordable housing in our community,” Ide said. “It is an issue that affects us all.”



Members of the chamber of commerce’s housing committee, as well as many local developers, will be in attendance to help answer the public’s questions.

The event is open to the public and will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center.