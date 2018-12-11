Madison Base opens one week earlier than scheduled

EBS STAFF

Big Sky Resort had received more than 100 inches of snow as of EBS press time on Dec. 5 and set a new November snowfall record with 76 inches—190 percent of average for the month. Translation: the resort has some of the best early season conditions in its history and one of the deepest snowpacks in North America.

On Dec. 5, mountain operations opened the Dakota chairlift, bringing the total skiable terrain to 2,713 acres on 120 trails. Those numbers increase significantly with the Madison Base area opening Friday, Dec. 7, one week earlier than scheduled. Six Shooter and the Lone Tree Quad are spinning on the Moonlight side of the mountain and limited services are offered at the Madison Base, including lift ticket sales, lockers and restrooms, as well as grab-and-go food from Headwaters Grille. On Dec. 14, the resort plans to open all services at the Madison Base area.

The much-anticipated debut of the new Ramcharger 8 is still scheduled for mid-December, and the snow guns have been blanketing Andesite Mountain with man-made snow to ensure solid coverage once the lift is online. If you enjoy sliding down a mountain on boards, Big Sky Resort is the place to be right now.