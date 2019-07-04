Aluminum water bottles replace plastic at Peak to Sky

EBS STAFF

In lieu of single-use plastic water bottles, aluminum resealable water bottles will be for sale at Peak to Sky’s bar, one step in reducing demand for plastic as part of Outlaw Partners’ events.

Montana Silver Springs, based in Philipsburg, Montana, donated 50 cases of their aluminum bottled water—1,200 bottles—for the inaugural Peak to Sky.

Nolan and Cathy Smith have bottled beer in aluminum resealable bottles since opening Philipsburg Brewing Co. in 2012, but began bottling high-alkali spring water in the same style of containers in October 2018.

This year is the first that the pioneering company has supplied bottled water to Yellowstone National Park concessionaires; Glacier Guides, Glacier National Park’s exclusive backpacking guide service; as well as for Logjam Productions, which powers the live music scene in Missoula, Montana. To the park alone, Nolan Smith expects to send close to 100,000 bottles this year.

Smith is excited to support Big Sky’s biggest summer events and help remove plastic waste from the equation.

“I just think it’s important to raise people’s awareness about plastic in our environment and if our bottles are [at these events], it puts the issue at the forefront of people’s minds,” Smith said.

While a plastic water bottle can take 450 years to decompose, aluminum has the only true closed loop recycling process, meaning that aluminum cans can be melted down and made into new aluminum cans indefinitely. Plastic is generally downcycled into materials such as landfill liner.

Through this partnership and others, Outlaw seeks to reduce the use of single-use plastic, curbing the substance’s adverse environmental impacts, while offering a replicable model for future events in Big Sky.

“Our goal is to significantly reduce single-use plastic water bottles at our events this summer, and we are partnering with state and local community leaders to find solutions,” said Ersin Ozer, Outlaw Partners’ media and events director.