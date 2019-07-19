Annual Art Auction returns to Big Sky

Fourth consecutive year brings renowned talent to mountain hamlet

By Michael Somerby EBS ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT EDITOR

BIG SKY – Art lovers, rejoice: The fourth annual Big Sky Art Auction returns to the community July 20-21, boasting an impressive array of art by internationally acclaimed artists, celebrated creatives specializing in the American West, pieces made by Big Sky community members and even some works by deceased artists with distinguished legacies.

Held in the Big Sky Events Arena tent in Town Center, the Big Sky Art Auction is an opportunity for patrons of the arts, both long-standing art junkies and those with budding appreciation, to bid on lots to spice up their collections.

Lots from the over 60 artists constitute a mix of roughly 90 photo prints, paintings, sculpture and jewelry, among other mediums.

On July 20, the free-to-attend event commences with a preview from 4-7 p.m. Attendees will be able to browse the available pieces with an opportunity to meet many of the represented artists. Backed by a live jazz performance by Bozeman’s Round 7 and with refreshments available from a cash bar, potential bidders are encouraged to enjoy the art and catalog items they might bid for on July 21.

The following afternoon, doors open at 3 p.m. Guests will mingle over hors d’oeuvres and drinks from a cash bar before the auction, which will run from 4-6 p.m.

This year’s artists include Ali Darvish, David Yarrow, Kevin Red Star, Todd Connor and R. Tom Gilleon ; locals Kene Sperry, Kira Fircho, Lorri Lagerbloom and Ryan Turner, and a number of premiere artists from the 19th and 20th centuries.

A number of artists have elected that partial or total proceeds from their lots go to various charities and non-profit organizations, such as the Big Sky Community Organization, Gallatin Valley Invasive Species Alliance, Montana Land Reliance, Team River Runner Outta Sight Clinic, Yellowstone Forever and Yellowstone Forever.

Produced by Outlaw Partners, a Big Sky media, marketing and events promotion company, and Big Sky’s very own Creighton Block Gallery, the event marks one of the year’s flagship art events in the community.

“Many of the artists represented by this year’s Big Sky Art Auction are among the most preeminent in Western art, and some have reached an incredible level of international acclaim,” said Blythe Beaubien, chief marketing officer at Outlaw Partners. “Really, the whole list is robust, and with charitable giving featured as a centerpiece, it’s a truly special evening for Big Sky.”

Come prepared to be wowed by the available works and the artists behind them—one will be hard-pressed to not raise a paddle.