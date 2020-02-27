Annual Auction for the Arts slated for Feb. 29 at Wilson Hotel

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

BIG SKY – In their ever-growing effort to keep the art scene alive and well in the Big Sky community, the Arts Council of Big Sky is gearing up for their eighth annual Auction for the Arts event on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 6-10 p.m. at the Wilson Hotel. The evening includes quick-finish, live and silent auctions, music, food and drinks—proceeds raised will be applied to educational program support, Music in the Mountains and public art presence in the community.

“The auction has grown over the years and has been a sold-out event,” said Arts Council Executive Director Brian Hurlbut. “Each year we have several new participants and this year is no different. We feel we have some exciting new artists that have not been seen in Big Sky before.”

The live auction will feature artwork by Kevin Red Star, Julie Chapman, Terry Cooke Hall, Rachel Warner, Ben Pease, Amber Blazina, Barb Swartz-Karst, Miles Glynn, Harry Koyama, Tabby Ivy, Tom Gilleon, Carrie Wild and many more notable and regional favorites. Some of the artists will be participating in the quick-finish portion of the event, where attendees are encouraged to come early and watch as the pieces come to life before they are framed on the spot.

Please visit bigskyarts.org or call the ACBS office at (406) 995-2742 for more information or to purchase tickets. The event is presented by Big Sky Sotheby’s International Realty, with additional support from Security Title and Blue Ribbon Builders.