Arts
Annual Auction for the Arts slated for March 30 at Moonlight Lodge
ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY
The Arts Council of Big Sky will be hosting its seventh annual fundraising art auction event on Saturday, March 30, at the Moonlight Lodge from 6-10 p.m. The event is sponsored by Big Sky Sotheby’s International Realty and tickets will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 18.
The evening begins at 6 p.m., with a “quick finish” session with well-known artists, including Kevin Red Star, John Potter, Ben Pease, Carol Speilman, Michael Blessing, Harry Koyama, Meagan Blessing, Julie Chapman, Todd Connor, John Potter, Tom English, Shirle Wempner, Mike Barlow, Barb Schwarz Karst, and Rocky Hawkins, among others.
These artists will be finishing their work during the first part of the event, and then the final pieces will be auctioned off later in the evening. People are encouraged to come early and watch as the pieces come to life, and then are finished and framed in front of them. There will also be several other finished works auctioned off, including new pieces from R. Tom Gilleon and Joe Kronenberg.
During the quick-finish session, heavy appetizers will be passed around and the lodge will be open with a full bar. Light jazz music from the Adam Greenberg Trio will be playing as well. This year will again include a silent auction, featuring local and regional artists, and the night will finish with dessert and more music.
The live auction for the artwork will be called by renowned auctioneer Troy Black, getting the bidding going in the Moonlight Lodge dining room. Half of the proceeds from the live auction will go directly to the Arts Council of Big Sky, to help offset the costs of producing more than 20 events throughout the year—many of them free—and to support our other programs such as public art, education and cultural outreach. Part of the auction will also be a paddle raise. This auction is a great way to acquire some incredible artwork and contribute to the Arts Council at the same time.
Visit bigskyarts.org or call the Arts Council of Big Sky office at (406) 995-2742 for more information.
