By Matthew Hodgson EBS Editorial Assistant

BIG SKY – Kelly Piccardo, a nine-year resident of Big Sky, is a woman on a mission. That mission is to bring more style and fashion opportunities to the men of Big Sky, starting with the soft opening of her new men’s haberdashery, Antlers Clothing Company, on Sunday, July 1.

Named after the hometown of Piccardo’s grandparents, Antlers, Oklahoma, her new shop in Big Sky Town Center—in the space formerly occupied by Big Horn Boutique—will sell fine men’s clothing, accessories and footwear. She will offer products made in the U.S., as well as some offerings from Australia and Europe.

“I’m just trying to bring different styles from everywhere,” Piccardo said. “Big Sky is growing so much right now, and I want to be part of that growth.”

Piccardo is excited about opening her doors, and just in time for the summer season to kick into high gear. She added that the shop will have a pool table and serve free Montana beers.

“I want to make it fun for guys to shop,” Piccardo said.

Antlers Clothing Company will host a grand opening celebration on July 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with refreshments and a chance to see the newly renovated interior.

Eventually, Piccardo hopes to offer tailoring services as well. “I’ll definitely be reaching out to people, locally, that do provide that kind of service,” she said, explaining how important it is to her to engage the community with the new business, and provide style opportunities that normally wouldn’t be available to the men of Big Sky.

Antlers Clothing Company is located in the Market Place Building at 33 Lone Peak Drive, Suite 101, and will be open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.