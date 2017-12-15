ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

The Arts Council of Big Sky presents a concert of holiday choral singing featuring the Aoide Chamber Singers on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 8 p.m. in the Big Sky Chapel. The all-ages performance is free and seating is on a first come, first served basis.

With performances described by audience members as “the best choral singing we’ve ever heard in Bozeman (or almost anywhere),” Aoide Chamber Singers has established itself as one of Montana’s leading vocal ensembles. Founded in 2012 at Montana State University by then freshman Andrew Major, Aoide humbly began with seven singers. Their high level of artistry and commitment to modern music drew attention from others and membership now exceeds 20 singers.

The chapel holiday program, entitled “First Snow: Aoide at Christmas,” is a diverse collection of pieces that includes works by Bo Holten, David Lang, Blake Hensen, Sergei Rachmaninov and more. Aoide is a dedicated advocate for contemporary composers, with an overwhelming majority of their repertoire drawing from the last decade of choral writing. The group’s performances routinely range from hauntingly passionate works of Renaissance and Medieval chant through contemporary choral masterpieces.

This concert is presented by the Arts Council of Big Sky and underwritten by the Schwer-Topeffer Memorial fund, dedicated to bringing high-quality classical music to Big Sky audiences. Visit bigskyarts.org or call (406) 995-2742.