EBS STAFF

Saturday, March 31 @ 7:30 p.m.
Positive Altitude: A celebration of good

The Rialto and Stay Glad Productions—an offshoot of Bomb Snow Media—have partnered to throw a celebration of general mountain gladness that will benefit the Bozeman Youth Empowerment Program (BYEP). The evening will feature local positivity-inspired music by Jackson Thornburg, and the ’80s sounds of the New Wave Time Trippers.

Monday, April 2 @ 8:30 p.m.
Mac Lethal, Devin the Dude, Wax

The Rialto and Filthy Fam present a night of hip-hop hosted by Los Angeles-based emcee Wax. The evening opens with local acts Twin Riches and Buckshot Killit, followed by multi-talented rappers Mac Lethal from Kansas City and Houston’s Devin the Dude.

New York musician and producer Bilal comes to the Rialto on April 6. Recognized for his wide vocal range and genre-busting repertoire, the artist has collaborated with Kendrick Lamar, Erykah Badu, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, The Roots and many more. PHOTO COURTESY OF RIALTO BOZEMAN

Friday, April 6 @ 8 p.m.
Bilal

A soulful rumination on love’s varying rhythms, Grammy Award-nominee Bilal describes his latest album, “A Love Surreal,” as a “musical art gallery.” A nod to surrealist painter Salvador Dali, the self-produced album showcases Bilal’s smooth meandering vocals against the backdrop of his jazz, soul and hip-hop influenced instrumentation that tells the story of falling in and out of love.

Saturday, April 7 @ 8:30 p.m.
Jerry Joseph and the Jackmormons

A prolific songwriter who has written hits for Widespread Panic and created 30 albums in his career as a solo artist, Jerry Joseph takes the Bozeman stage with the Jackmormons, a longtime collaboration with drummer Steve Drizos and bassist Steven James Wright.

Bozeman Film Society Sundays: April 8
11 a.m. “Howl’s Moving Castle”

A continuation of the on-going Studio Ghibli Series, Bozeman Film Society presents Hayao Miyazaki’s “Howl’s Moving Castle,” an enchanting anime tale about a young woman, an endearing “demonic” fire, a clever magician, and an enormous castle that moves across the land on robot legs.

3:30 p.m. “A Fantastic Woman”

In this timely Chilean drama about a transgender woman, actress Daniela Vega delivers a powerful performance as Marina, a waitress and singer in Orlando whose life is thrown into disarray by the sudden death of her older boyfriend.

April 9 and 10 @ 8:30 p.m.
Men Next Door Uncovered: A girl’s night out

Richie Rich, the former producer of Chippendales, presents the Men Next Door, an erotic, theatrical dance performance.

Thursday, April 12 @ 7:30 p.m.
Our Wild Film Festival

The Wilderness Society hosts a night of short adventure films that advocate for the protection of public lands.

Visit rialtobozeman.ticketfly.com for more information about events at Rialto Bozeman.