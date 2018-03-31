EBS STAFF

Saturday, March 31 @ 7:30 p.m.

Positive Altitude: A celebration of good

The Rialto and Stay Glad Productions—an offshoot of Bomb Snow Media—have partnered to throw a celebration of general mountain gladness that will benefit the Bozeman Youth Empowerment Program (BYEP). The evening will feature local positivity-inspired music by Jackson Thornburg, and the ’80s sounds of the New Wave Time Trippers.

Monday, April 2 @ 8:30 p.m.

Mac Lethal, Devin the Dude, Wax

The Rialto and Filthy Fam present a night of hip-hop hosted by Los Angeles-based emcee Wax. The evening opens with local acts Twin Riches and Buckshot Killit, followed by multi-talented rappers Mac Lethal from Kansas City and Houston’s Devin the Dude.

A soulful rumination on love’s varying rhythms, Grammy Award-nominee Bilal describes his latest album, “A Love Surreal,” as a “musical art gallery.” A nod to surrealist painter Salvador Dali, the self-produced album showcases Bilal’s smooth meandering vocals against the backdrop of his jazz, soul and hip-hop influenced instrumentation that tells the story of falling in and out of love.

Saturday, April 7 @ 8:30 p.m.

Jerry Joseph and the Jackmormons

A prolific songwriter who has written hits for Widespread Panic and created 30 albums in his career as a solo artist, Jerry Joseph takes the Bozeman stage with the Jackmormons, a longtime collaboration with drummer Steve Drizos and bassist Steven James Wright.

Bozeman Film Society Sundays: April 8

11 a.m. “Howl’s Moving Castle”

A continuation of the on-going Studio Ghibli Series, Bozeman Film Society presents Hayao Miyazaki’s “Howl’s Moving Castle,” an enchanting anime tale about a young woman, an endearing “demonic” fire, a clever magician, and an enormous castle that moves across the land on robot legs.

3:30 p.m. “A Fantastic Woman”

In this timely Chilean drama about a transgender woman, actress Daniela Vega delivers a powerful performance as Marina, a waitress and singer in Orlando whose life is thrown into disarray by the sudden death of her older boyfriend.

April 9 and 10 @ 8:30 p.m.

Men Next Door Uncovered: A girl’s night out

Richie Rich, the former producer of Chippendales, presents the Men Next Door, an erotic, theatrical dance performance.

Thursday, April 12 @ 7:30 p.m.

Our Wild Film Festival

The Wilderness Society hosts a night of short adventure films that advocate for the protection of public lands.

Visit rialtobozeman.ticketfly.com for more information about events at Rialto Bozeman.