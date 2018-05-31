Practice your plein air painting skills in a workshop led by artist Tom English and sponsored by the Arts Council of Big Sky. PHOTO COURTESY OF ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

Plein air workshop with Tom English June 29

EBS STAFF

The Arts Council of Big Sky launches its summer painting class series with a plein air workshop led by C.M. Russel Skull Society artist Tom English. The two and a half day workshop begins on Friday, June 29 from 6-9 p.m. with classes 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The workshops will be held in the Ophir School library and, weather permitting, outdoors in true plein air fashion.

English will cover all aspects of plein air painting, including the basics of color theory, composition development, impressionistic painting techniques, painting outdoors, and provide personal guidance for beginning and experienced painting students. Students can expect to complete two paintings per day.

Originally from Austin, Texas, English has been a Montana resident since 1991. He’s an avid outdoor painter as well as a studio painter. His work is widely collected, and he has participated in many prestigious museum and gallery exhibitions, and auctions. English is also a founding of the Montana Painters Alliance.

Future Arts Council workshops include pastel painting with Steven Oiestad from Aug. 24-26; and drawing for painting with Whitney Hall, Oct. 5-7.

Visit bigskyarts.org for more information.