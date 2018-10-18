Montana Poet Laureate Lowell Jaeger will lead a free poetry workshop on Oct. 25, and read from his work on Oct. 26 in Big Sky. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

Poet leads free workshop, gives reading

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

As part of the Arts Council’s education and outreach efforts, Montana Poet Laureate Lowell Jaeger will lead a poetry workshop on Thursday, Oct. 25 from 6-8 p.m. at the Big Sky Water and Sewer District building; and read from his work at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 26, at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center. Both events are free and open to the public, but registration is required for the workshop.

For the workshop, which is open to high school age students and beyond, participants are asked to bring one original poem. “Everyone can sing, everyone can dance, everyone can paint, and everyone can write poems,” Jaeger says. “Poetry, like any art, is a mode of human expression. Sure, some of us are more accomplished than others, but all of us have a right to give it a go. I love best of all to witness writers in my workshops surprising themselves.”

No advance tickets are required for the community reading. At Jaeger’s readings, expect humor, serious reflection, and to examine the human condition in all of its marvelous complexity. The poet enjoys interacting with audiences, and sharing the stage with other Montana poets. In between reading from his own work, he enjoys reciting the poems of Robert Frost, Donald Hall and Richard Wilbur, to name a few.

Jaeger is the Montana Poet Laureate from 2017 to 2019. In addition to a deep commitment to arts organizations and initiatives across Montana and the nation, he has authored six books of poems, and has been published extensively. He currently serves as editor of Many Voices Press and has been an educator for more than 30 years at Flathead Valley Community College.

Call (406) 995-2742 to register for the poetry workshop or visit bigskyarts.org for more information.