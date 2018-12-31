ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

The Arts Council of Big Sky is hosting a palette knife workshop with well-known artist David Mensing on Feb. 1-3 at Buck’s T-4 Lodge.

Raised in Iowa, David Mensing attended Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, pursuing a degree in architecture. He worked in his chosen field for about three years before seeking other pursuits. Captivated by the raw beauty of the West, he attended Scottsdale Artists School on a full scholarship and has studied and painted extensively with Robert Moore in Idaho. He currently lives in central Oregon with his wife and three children.

Mensing’s architectural background contributes to his compelling designs. His ambition is to know and share the beauty of the natural world through his work. His paintings have been exhibited in numerous museums, among them the Russell, the Holter, the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, the Yellowstone Art Museum, the Brinton, and the Missoula Art Museum. He is represented in galleries from Virginia to Santa Fe, New Mexico, Arizona and Oregon. His palette-knife landscapes are recognizable for their color palette, the lightness of the clouds, the depth of the sky and landscape.

This palette knife painting workshop is suitable for all skill levels. Participants will learn the basics of using a palette knife to apply paint, then explore creating an experience rather than recreating a scene by learning to interpret what you perceive in nature and capture it on the canvas.

For more information or to register, visit bigskyarts.org or call (406) 995-2742.